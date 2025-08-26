Niall Horan’s Acclaimed Album Returns To The Top 10

Niall Horan’s Heartbreak Weather reenters five U.K. charts, hitting No. 4 on the vinyl list and No. 5 on both the Official Album Sales and Official Physical Albums charts. MESA, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 10: Niall Horan attends TikTok In The Mix at Sloan Park on December 10, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for TikTok) Getty Images for TikTok

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of his album Heartbreak Weather, Niall Horan recently released a special edition of the set. The former One Direction member’s sophomore solo collection was welcomed commercially and critically when it arrived in March 2020, and it has remained a fan favorite in the years since. After reissuing Heartbreak Weather on vinyl, the set becomes a bestseller again in the United Kingdom, and it reenters multiple tallies in impressive positions.

Heartbreak Weather Returns to the Top 10

This week, Heartbreak Weather finds its way to five rankings across the Atlantic. Horan returns to the top 10 on three of them, as the pop-rock studio project reenters the Official Vinyl Albums chart at No. 4 and comes in at No. 5 on both the Official Album Sales and Official Physical Albums rosters.

Niall Horan Also Reappears on Multiple Other Charts

The same poppy effort also reappears at No. 23 on the Official Albums chart, the main rundown of the most consumed projects in the country. Heartbreak Weather earns its lowest comeback position on the Official Album Downloads tally, where Horan is back at No. 31 as physical purchases, and especially vinyl, fueled the comeback.

Just Two Weeks as a Vinyl Bestseller

Throughout the years it’s been available, Heartbreak Weather has spent several months across almost each of the charts it appears on. The set has earned the longest stays on the Official Album Sales and Official Physical Albums lists with 19 frames apiece. This period marks the title’s second-ever stay as one of the top-selling vinyl projects in the U.K.

Heartbreak Weather Earned Niall Horan a Debut No. 1

Heartbreak Weather earned Horan his first No. 1 as a solo artist on the Official Albums chart when it arrived. Amazingly, the set didn’t hit the top spot on any of the other rosters on which it debuted and now reappears. Heartbreak Weather peaked in the runner-up spot on all four sales tallies it can be found on at the moment.

Heartbreak Weather enjoyed a healthy run when it was brand new in the spring of 2020, but then it vanished seemingly for good — until now. Horan’s second full-length hasn’t been seen on any of the sales rankings it returned to this frame in about half a decade.