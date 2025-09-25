Nigel Farage to Headline UK’s Zebu Live 2025 Crypto Summit

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2025: Zebu Live has announced that Reform UK leader Nigel Farage will headline its 2025 conference, bringing his trademark straight-forward debating style to the topic of Britain’s cryptocurrency regulation. Farage will outline a vision for how Britain can foster innovation while competing on the global stage.
“The crypto revolution won’t wait for Westminster’s permission and neither should British entrepreneurs,” says Farage. “While our politicians dither over outdated regulations, other nations are rolling out the red carpet for the innovators building tomorrow’s economy”.
“At Zebu Live, I’ll discuss how we can cut through the nonsense driving our brightest minds overseas and make Britain the natural home for the next generation of digital pioneers.”
Farage’s participation comes as momentum builds in the UK around blockchain and digital asset policy. A recent petition calling for pro-innovation regulation has surpassed 10,000 signatories, reflecting growing demand for frameworks that enable British entrepreneurs to compete globally.
Harry Horsfall, Co-Founder and CEO of Flight3, said, “Nigel Farage joining Zebu Live is a signal to how vital it is that the policies reflect the ever-growing crypto economy in this country. This isn’t about party politics: it’s about securing the UK’s economy for generations to come. Zebu Live has always been about uniting the pioneers building the future of finance, and this year we are putting policy front and center.”
The announcement underscores Zebu Live’s role as a leading platform for dialogue between entrepreneurs, policymakers, and investors. Farage’s keynote fireside chat will be livestreamed globally and is expected to be a defining moment of the conference’s mainstage programming.
About Zebu Live
Designed to unite the brightest minds in Web3, Zebu Live is a global catalyst for collaboration and the acceleration of blockchain adoption. Now in its fifth year, Zebu Live has cemented its place as the UK’s flagship Web3 summit, bringing together innovators, industry leaders, and changemakers from across the crypto, fintech, and policy spectrum. Through immersive conferences, workshops, and community events, Zebu Live provides a platform for knowledge-sharing, networking, and launching the ideas that are shaping the future of decentralized technology.
