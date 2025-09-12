Nigel Farage To Speak At British Crypto Conference

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 08:01
Nigel Farage is set to speak at the Digital Asset Summit, a prominent crypto conference, next month. This move will give him the opportunity to distinguish himself on policy, possibly attracting corporate donors.

He may comment on tax policy, as harsher new rules are a sore spot for Britain’s crypto community. This has been a salient issue for Farage in the past, proposing tax-related bills earlier this year.

Farage’s Relationship to Crypto

Update: at the time of publication, Nigel Farage appeared on the Digital Asset Summit’s website, listed as the lead speaker. His profile has since been removed from the lineup. BeInCrypto has been in touch with the conference organizers to determine if he is still going to attend.

Last year, Donald Trump used the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville to announce himself as the “crypto candidate,” spurring huge campaign contributions from the industry. Now, in London, a similarly “Trumpian” figure may be planning something similar. Specifically, Nigel Farage is set to headline a major crypto conference:

Nigel Farage to Speak at Digital Asset Summit. Source: Blockworks

Debanking, Taxes, and Political Coalitions

Nigel Farage is the leader of Reform UK, a far-right political party that is currently leading in the polls. Still, there’s a deeper connection to Web3 than electoral calculus.

Farage claimed that he became interested in crypto after an experience with debanking, which is similar to Trump’s own reasons for supporting the industry.

Since then, Farage has introduced friendlier crypto tax bills in Parliament, and there are plenty of salient issues for him to campaign on. Britain’s new aggressive crypto tax rules are drawing a lot of criticism from the industry, and the regulatory atmosphere may be deficient in other ways.

For these reasons, then, an alliance would be mutually beneficial. Still, there may be some downsides for retail investors. Farage is running on a Trump-style playbook, but the US President has brought unprecedented levels of controversy to this industry.

Today’s “crime is legal now” culture may stem from Trump’s ongoing war on crypto enforcement. If a similar pro-crypto political sea change takes place in Britain, it could also cause new types of long-lasting damage.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/nigel-farage-crypto-conference-london-october/

