The chairman of Nigerian anti-corruption body has issued a stark warning that Nigeria’s financial system is highly vulnerable to large-scale abuse if the country’s cryptocurrency activities remain unregulated. Collaboration for Compliance and Investor Protection Ola Olukoyede, chairperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), described crypto as a powerful “engine of global innovation and […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/nigerian-anti-corruption-agency-chair-warns-of-crypto-risks-and-calls-for-stronger-regulation/