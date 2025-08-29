Nike to lay off about 1% of corporate staff

Nike is planning another round of layoffs as part of CEO Elliott Hill’s efforts to realign the business and get it back to growth, CNBC has learned.

The cuts will impact less than 1% of Nike’s corporate staff. It’s unclear how many jobs will be impacted. Nike’s EMEA and Converse businesses will not be impacted.

“As we shared in Q4 earnings, NIKE, Inc. is in the midst of a realignment. The moves we’re making are about setting ourselves up to win and create the next great chapter for NIKE,” the company told CNBC in a statement. “This new formation is built to put sport and sport culture back at the center, to connect more deeply with the athlete and the consumer, and to give us the space to create what only NIKE can.”

Last February, Nike announced plans to lay off 2% of its staff, or more than 1,500 jobs, as part of a broader restructuring. The latest round of layoffs is part of Hill’s efforts to change how teams are structured within the corporation.

Under former CEO John Donahoe, Nike changed the way its business was segmented. Instead of being divided by sport, it was divided into women’s, men’s and kid’s as part of a broader effort to grow its lifestyle business.

Some critics say that adjustment was among the reasons that Nike’s innovation pipeline fell apart as the company focused on lifestyle products geared to a wide range of consumers, instead of being directed at athletes.