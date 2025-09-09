Nikkei 225 index breaks through 44,000 points for the first time

PANews reported on September 9th that the Nikkei 225 index continued its upward trend on Tuesday, breaking through 44,000 points for the first time, reaching a new all-time high. The index gained over 400 points during the day, and the closing price is likely to surpass the August 18th high of 43,714 points. Following Shigeru Ishiba's resignation, overseas investors rushed to buy Japanese stocks, anticipating the next administration's large-scale economic measures. Overnight gains in US stocks on the prospect of interest rate cuts also boosted investor sentiment.

