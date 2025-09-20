The post Nina Simone Earns Her First Platinum Hit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nina Simone earns her first RIAA certification as “Feeling Good” skips straight to double platinum, decades after becoming her definitive recording. American singer, songwriter, pianist and civil rights activist Nina Simone (1933-2003) performs live on stage at Newport Jazz Festival in Newport, Rhode Island, United States on 4th July 1968. David Redfern Premium Collection. (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns) Redferns Nina Simone’s space in music history was cemented many years ago, but her legacy continues to improve with time. The singer and pianist was successful and lauded by critics during her lifetime, but in the decades since her passing, retrospective analyses of her work and the manner in which she conducted herself and her career have highlighted just how groundbreaking everything she did truly was, especially for the time. Amazingly, until now, one of the music industry’s most coveted – but not elusive – awards had never been bestowed upon Simone. Thankfully, that has finally changed, and she’s earned just a piece of what her catalog deserves. Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” Goes Double Platinum The RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) has finally certified Simone’s song “Feeling Good.” The track is now a double-platinum smash, which means it has shifted two million units between sales and streaming activity in the United States alone. “Feeling Good” Skips Straight to Multi-Platinum Status Typically, songs and albums will reach gold status and then advance to platinum, and, if they are successful enough, eventually multi-platinum. But that’s not the route “Feeling Good” ended up taking. In one huge swoop, Simone’s classic goes gold, platinum, and double platinum, earning all three prizes at the exact same time. Nina Simone Collects Her First RIAA Certification Shockingly, Simone collects her first certification from the RIAA with “Feeling Good.” None of her other songs or any of her albums… The post Nina Simone Earns Her First Platinum Hit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nina Simone earns her first RIAA certification as “Feeling Good” skips straight to double platinum, decades after becoming her definitive recording. American singer, songwriter, pianist and civil rights activist Nina Simone (1933-2003) performs live on stage at Newport Jazz Festival in Newport, Rhode Island, United States on 4th July 1968. David Redfern Premium Collection. (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns) Redferns Nina Simone’s space in music history was cemented many years ago, but her legacy continues to improve with time. The singer and pianist was successful and lauded by critics during her lifetime, but in the decades since her passing, retrospective analyses of her work and the manner in which she conducted herself and her career have highlighted just how groundbreaking everything she did truly was, especially for the time. Amazingly, until now, one of the music industry’s most coveted – but not elusive – awards had never been bestowed upon Simone. Thankfully, that has finally changed, and she’s earned just a piece of what her catalog deserves. Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” Goes Double Platinum The RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) has finally certified Simone’s song “Feeling Good.” The track is now a double-platinum smash, which means it has shifted two million units between sales and streaming activity in the United States alone. “Feeling Good” Skips Straight to Multi-Platinum Status Typically, songs and albums will reach gold status and then advance to platinum, and, if they are successful enough, eventually multi-platinum. But that’s not the route “Feeling Good” ended up taking. In one huge swoop, Simone’s classic goes gold, platinum, and double platinum, earning all three prizes at the exact same time. Nina Simone Collects Her First RIAA Certification Shockingly, Simone collects her first certification from the RIAA with “Feeling Good.” None of her other songs or any of her albums…

Nina Simone Earns Her First Platinum Hit

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 20:36
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.168-2.82%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017772+0.10%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01856+1.69%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04011-0.17%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.3321-1.04%

Nina Simone earns her first RIAA certification as “Feeling Good” skips straight to double platinum, decades after becoming her definitive recording. American singer, songwriter, pianist and civil rights activist Nina Simone (1933-2003) performs live on stage at Newport Jazz Festival in Newport, Rhode Island, United States on 4th July 1968. David Redfern Premium Collection. (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)

Redferns

Nina Simone’s space in music history was cemented many years ago, but her legacy continues to improve with time. The singer and pianist was successful and lauded by critics during her lifetime, but in the decades since her passing, retrospective analyses of her work and the manner in which she conducted herself and her career have highlighted just how groundbreaking everything she did truly was, especially for the time.

Amazingly, until now, one of the music industry’s most coveted – but not elusive – awards had never been bestowed upon Simone. Thankfully, that has finally changed, and she’s earned just a piece of what her catalog deserves.

Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” Goes Double Platinum

The RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) has finally certified Simone’s song “Feeling Good.” The track is now a double-platinum smash, which means it has shifted two million units between sales and streaming activity in the United States alone.

“Feeling Good” Skips Straight to Multi-Platinum Status

Typically, songs and albums will reach gold status and then advance to platinum, and, if they are successful enough, eventually multi-platinum. But that’s not the route “Feeling Good” ended up taking. In one huge swoop, Simone’s classic goes gold, platinum, and double platinum, earning all three prizes at the exact same time.

Nina Simone Collects Her First RIAA Certification

Shockingly, Simone collects her first certification from the RIAA with “Feeling Good.” None of her other songs or any of her albums have even been named gold, the lowest possible honor, despite her immense popularity and critical acclaim.

What the RIAA Awards Mean

The RIAA certifies songs and albums gold when they have shifted 500,000 equivalent units, a figure comprising purchases as well as streams into equivalent units. Platinum status kicks in at one million and rises from there until diamond level is reached at 10 million.

The Origins of “Feeling Good”

“Feeling Good” was written by Anthony Newley and Leslie Bricusse for the musical The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd. The show tune and jazzy cut first emerged in 1964, but Simone recorded the version that would go on to become the definitive take.

Nina Simone’s I Put a Spell on You

Simone put her own spin on “Feeling Good” just a year after the song debuted on the stage. She included it on her album I Put a Spell on You, which arrived in the summer of 1965.

“Feeling Good” was never released as a single. For I Put a Spell on You, Simone only delivered the title track as a focus cut. Her cover of the Screamin’ Jay Hawkins classic, originally shared with the public in 1956, became a hit on Billboard’s R&B chart, though it didn’t expand much further than that.

I Put a Spell on You Was a Limited Chart Win

I Put a Spell on You was also a minor success in the U.S., climbing as high as No. 99 on the Billboard 200, the all-encompassing ranking of the most consumed full-lengths and EPs. The set would later reach the top 10 on the Jazz Albums tally.

“Feeling Good” Found a Second Life

Longtime Simone fans were always familiar with “Feeling Good,” but the track enjoyed a second life after it was licensed for use in a Volkswagen commercial in the mid-1990s. After that point, Simone’s cover was released as a single and managed to hit the top 40 in the United Kingdom.

Other Stars Also Score Hits With “Feeling Good”

Simone’s version of “Feeling Good” is the most famous, but she is not the only musician to find success with the track. It has also been recorded by well-known stars like Muse, George Michael, The Pussycat Dolls, and even Michael Bublé, who reached charts in a number of nations — including Australia, the United Kingdom, and other European territories — with his take.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/20/nina-simone-earns-her-first-platinum-hit/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

Ozak AI is another innovative AI-based crypto project that is rocking the market with the combination of AI and a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network).
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1438+0.13%
ArchLoot
AL$0.0809-1.10%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000348+6.97%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/20 20:17
Share
Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

TLDR Coinbase plans to offer Bitcoin-backed credit cards with up to 4% rewards. The Crypto Clarity Act aims to clarify U.S. regulations for stablecoins and crypto. Coinbase is exploring stablecoin yield programs with returns up to 10%. Armstrong highlights the need for clear crypto laws to drive Coinbase’s growth. Coinbase’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, is optimistic [...] The post Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.014027-4.75%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03987+1.52%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1631-18.57%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/20 19:50
Share
Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

The post Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disney has made $2.2 billion from filming productions like ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in the U.K. ©Marvel Studios 2018 Disney has been handed $2.2 billion by the government of the United Kingdom over the past 15 years in return for filming movies and streaming shows in the country according to analysis of more than 400 company filings Disney is believed to be the biggest single beneficiary of the Audio-Visual Expenditure Credit (AVEC) in the U.K. which gives studios a cash reimbursement of up to 25.5% of the money they spend there. The generous fiscal incentives have attracted all of the major Hollywood studios to the U.K. and the country has reeled in the returns from it. Data from the British Film Institute (BFI) shows that foreign studios contributed around 87% of the $2.2 billion (£1.6 billion) spent on making films in the U.K. last year. It is a 7.6% increase on the sum spent in 2019 and is in stark contrast to the picture in the United States. According to permit issuing office FilmLA, the number of on-location shooting days in Los Angeles fell 35.7% from 2019 to 2024 making it the second-least productive year since 1995 aside from 2020 when it was the height of the pandemic. The outlook hasn’t improved since then with FilmLA’s latest data showing that between April and June this year there was a 6.2% drop in shooting days on the same period a year ago. It followed a 22.4% decline in the first quarter with FilmLA noting that “each drop reflected the impact of global production cutbacks and California’s ongoing loss of work to rival territories.” The one-two punch of the pandemic followed by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes put Hollywood on the ropes just as the U.K. began drafting a plan to improve its fiscal incentives…
Sidekick
K$0.164+2.82%
Threshold
T$0.01674-0.11%
Union
U$0.014027-4.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:20
Share

Trending News

More

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings are approaching 2,000, with 99.5 BTC mined this week.

Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield