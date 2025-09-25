Pudgy Penguins, the digital asset incubation studio behind the globally acknowledged Pudgy Penguins non-fungible token collection, has partnered with Kindred, an artificial intelligence project, to [...]Pudgy Penguins, the digital asset incubation studio behind the globally acknowledged Pudgy Penguins non-fungible token collection, has partnered with Kindred, an artificial intelligence project, to [...]

Nine European Banks To Launch Euro Stablecoin To Rival Tether, Circle

By: Insidebitcoins
2025/09/25 18:27
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01182-3.19%

Nine European banks, including ING and UniCredit, plan to launch a euro stablecoin in a move that may challenge the dominance of Tether and Circle.

The new stablecoin will comply with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), which came into effect in June last year and has encouraged traditional banks to enter a space dominated by crypto companies.

The banks behind the venture also include Banca Sella, KBC, Danske Bank, DekaBank, SEB, CaixaBank, and Raiffeisen Bank International.

They aim to seek an electronic money institution licence from the Dutch central bank and invite other banks to participate. Launch is expected in the second half of 2026, giving it a head start over the European Central Bank’s plan for a “digital euro,” which is not expected until at least 2029.

“Digital payments are key for new euro-denominated payments and financial market infrastructure,” said Floris Lugt, digital assets lead at ING. ”They offer significant efficiency and transparency. We believe this development requires an industry-wide approach, and banks must adopt the same standards.”

Global Race To Dominate Stablecoins Accelerates

Europe’s banking giants are betting that a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin will give the region a foothold in the fast-evolving market.

The move adds momentum to the global race to dominate stablecoins, where US issuers remain dominant, Hong Kong and Singapore are piloting new frameworks, and as central banks test their own digital currencies.

According to the banks, the stablecoin aims to offer near-real-time cross-border payments.

With regulatory changes already in place that have allowed the delisting of non-compliant tokens such as USDT from EU exchanges, the move represents a shift toward euro-pegged, MiCA-compliant stablecoins.

Related News:

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, Ethereum treasury company SharpLink Gaming announced that it is working with Superstate to issue tokenized stocks SBET directly on the Ethereum blockchain. It will realize the native tokenization of its equity on the chain through Superstate's Opening Bell platform and expand Superstate's multi-chain capital market infrastructure.
Multichain
MULTI$0.03724+0.97%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 20:22
Share
Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group has doubled its stake in Metaplanet, becoming the largest shareholder with an 11.45% holding worth nearly $500 million. The post Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 20:04
Share
Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen launched an AI agent that aims to redefine how traders interact with blockchain data. AI agents are increasingly redefining crypto trading. On Thursday, Sept. 25, Nansen launched its own agent, Nansen AI. The agent will analyze wallets, explain portfolio…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1157-6.84%
SUN
SUN$0.026235-8.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/25 20:37
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Robinhood US to List WLFI

South Korea's ruling party establishes digital asset task force to draft stablecoin and cryptocurrency legislation