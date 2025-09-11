Nine Inch Nails Blocked From A First No. 1 By One Of The Biggest Rock Bands Ever

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 23:29
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3047+0.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09507-4.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015973-3.88%
ROCK
ROCK$0.02407-9.95%
Everscale
EVER$0.01218+2.52%

Nine Inch Nails’ “As Alive as You Need Me to Be” rises to No. 2 on Billboard’s Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, marking a new career high as the band prepares the Tron: Ares soundtrack. Trent Reznor at the Los Angeles premiere of “Challengers” held at Regency Village Theatre on April 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Variety via Getty Images

In about a month, Disney will release Tron: Ares, the latest installment in the science-fiction action series. The upcoming film includes a hugely-anticipated soundtrack by Nine Inch Nails. Members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have worked on scoring movies throughout the past decade or so, and have even won multiple Academy Awards — but this project is different: Nine Inch Nails re-formed and is using the celebrated moniker one more for this future blockbuster.

The group almost conquers a Billboard chart for the first time this week with the first single taken from the upcoming Tron: Ares soundtrack album, but misses out on ruling as one of the most successful rock bands in history blocks the duo.

Nine Inch Nails Peaks at No. 2

“As Alive as You Need Me to Be” was released in mid-July and marked a comeback of sorts for Nine Inch Nails. The tune, set to soundtrack Tron: Ares, arrived on multiple Billboard charts and then fell away on some of them, but it has become a win across a number of radio lists as it receives what appears to be strong promotion.

Nine Inch Nails rises from No. 5 to No. 2 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, the most competitive radio list focused on rock music.

A New Career High for Nine Inch Nails

Nine Inch Nails hit a new career high as “As Alive as You Need Me to Be” becomes one of just two top 10s on that radio list from the band. “Came Back Haunted” peaked at No. 6 in summer 2013. The duo only scored three wins in total on the roster, as “Less Than” stalled at No. 21 in 2017.

Foo Fighters Keep Control of the Summit

Nine Inch Nails are blocked from earning a debut No. 1 on the tally by Foo Fighters. That group leads Rock & Alternative Airplay once again with “Today’s Song.” The surprise single quickly soared to the peak position, and in the 10 frames it has spent on the competitive list, the Foo Fighters cut has dominated for eight.

Additional Top 10 Wins for Nine Inch Nails

Nine Inch Nails also scores new top 10 hits on both the Alternative Airplay and Mainstream Rock Airplay charts this frame. “As Alive as You Need Me to Be” lifts from No. 11 to No. 10 on both those rankings. The band has now accrued four top 10 smashes on the Mainstream Rock Airplay list and more than twice as many — nine in total — on the Alternative Airplay tally.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/11/nine-inch-nails-blocked-from-a-first-no-1-by-one-of-the-biggest-rock-bands-ever/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000

Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000

PANews reported on June 19 that according to the Greeks.live English community daily briefing, affected by Powell's FOMC announcement, the market is bearish in the short term. Traders are positioning
Bitcoin
BTC$114,577.84+0.83%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+12.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:36
Share
Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

PANews reported on September 11th that Chainlink released a reserve data update on the X platform, reporting an increase of 43,034.62 LINK tokens in its reserves today. As of September 11th, Chainlink's reserves held a total of 280,048.69 LINK tokens (currently worth approximately $6.6 million).
Chainlink
LINK$23.69+0.55%
Share
PANews2025/09/11 23:47
Share
XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

XRP’s Momentum Builds Through PayFi Adoption XRP has seen a strong rally in recent weeks, driven by the rise of PayFi, which blends payments with decentralized finance. As institutions seek faster and cheaper ways to move money, XRP has re-emerged as a leading solution. Its speed—settling transactions in seconds—and ultra-low fees make it ideal for […] The post XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012605+5.03%
Movement
MOVE$0.1261-2.55%
XRP
XRP$3.0104+0.23%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 23:45
Share

Trending News

More

Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

Nauru becomes first Pacific nation to establish dedicated crypto regulator