Ning Moumou was punished for AI-generated fake article about a "Bitcoin female official"

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Blue Whale News, the Internet Information Office of Yiyang County, Henan Province, recently investigated and punished a user named Ning for posting an AI-generated fake article on his official account titled "Bitcoin Female Official Jing: The Crazy Corruption Behind 327 Bitcoins." Following an investigation, the Guizhou Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection has debunked the content. Ning confessed to the illegal activities, and the public security authorities have imposed administrative penalties in accordance with the law.
It was reported last month that the Propaganda Department of the Guizhou Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision: The rumor that Jing Yaping used the government server to mine 327 bitcoins is false .