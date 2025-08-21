Nirvana Charts A New Global Hit

Nirvana’s “Come As You Are” debuts at No. 200 on the Billboard Global 200, joining “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “Something in the Way” as the band’s only hits. Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during the taping of MTV Unplugged at Sony Studios in New York City, 11/18/93. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) *** Special Rates Apply *** Call for Rates *** Getty Images

Nirvana may have helped introduce grunge music to the world decades ago and changed the sound of rock forever, but the group counts a surprisingly small number of hit songs in its discography. Of course, Nirvana was only together for a few years and released just three albums. At the time, even though the outfit sold millions and millions of records, the Hot 100 was typically focused on pop and R&B, and not forward-thinking rock.

Decades after splitting up following the death of frontman Kurt Cobain, Nirvana sees one of its most famous tunes become a global sensation once more.

“Come As You Are” Debuts Globally

Nirvana earns a new hit on the Billboard Global 200 this week. “Come As You Are” barely breaks onto the ranking, which lists the 200 most consumed tracks all around the world, as it opens at No. 200, in last place.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” Earned Nirvana a Debut Hit

Half a decade since Billboard introduced its worldwide rankings, Nirvana has racked up just three appearances on the Billboard Global 200. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” was the first of the bunch, as it arrived in January 2021 only a few months after the company inaugurated the Billboard Global 200 and its companion tally, the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. That tune has climbed as high as No. 92 and spent 178 frames on the Billboard Global 200. This week, it dips slightly to No. 118.

“Something in the Way” Followed a Year Later

In March 2022, Nirvana doubled its total number of wins on the Billboard Global 200 as “Something in the Way” debuted. A week later, the track vaulted to No. 23, and that figure now stands as not only the cut’s best showing, but Nirvana’s highest placement on the roster.

“Come As You Are” Missed the Billboard Global Excl. U.S.

Looking at the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., which doesn’t factor in American streams or sales each week when being compiled, Nirvana has only earned two appearances. Both “Something in the Way” and “Smells Like Teen Spirit” have landed on the list, but so far, “Come As You Are” has not made it to that roster.

Nevermind Changed Rock Music

Nirvana released “Come As You Are” in the spring of 1992 as the second single from Nevermind. That album remains one of the most important and bestselling in rock history, and it includes many of Nirvana’s most famous tracks, including “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” “Lithium,” “In Bloom,” and of course, “Come As You Are.”