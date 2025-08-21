Nirvana Charts A New Global Hit

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 21:17
B
B$0.54252-5.70%
U
U$0.0145-24.08%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1031+0.97%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1819+2.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09989+0.60%
MTV Unplugged: Nirvana

Nirvana’s “Come As You Are” debuts at No. 200 on the Billboard Global 200, joining “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “Something in the Way” as the band’s only hits. Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during the taping of MTV Unplugged at Sony Studios in New York City, 11/18/93. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) *** Special Rates Apply *** Call for Rates ***

Getty Images

Nirvana may have helped introduce grunge music to the world decades ago and changed the sound of rock forever, but the group counts a surprisingly small number of hit songs in its discography. Of course, Nirvana was only together for a few years and released just three albums. At the time, even though the outfit sold millions and millions of records, the Hot 100 was typically focused on pop and R&B, and not forward-thinking rock.

Decades after splitting up following the death of frontman Kurt Cobain, Nirvana sees one of its most famous tunes become a global sensation once more.

“Come As You Are” Debuts Globally

Nirvana earns a new hit on the Billboard Global 200 this week. “Come As You Are” barely breaks onto the ranking, which lists the 200 most consumed tracks all around the world, as it opens at No. 200, in last place.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” Earned Nirvana a Debut Hit

Half a decade since Billboard introduced its worldwide rankings, Nirvana has racked up just three appearances on the Billboard Global 200. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” was the first of the bunch, as it arrived in January 2021 only a few months after the company inaugurated the Billboard Global 200 and its companion tally, the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. That tune has climbed as high as No. 92 and spent 178 frames on the Billboard Global 200. This week, it dips slightly to No. 118.

“Something in the Way” Followed a Year Later

In March 2022, Nirvana doubled its total number of wins on the Billboard Global 200 as “Something in the Way” debuted. A week later, the track vaulted to No. 23, and that figure now stands as not only the cut’s best showing, but Nirvana’s highest placement on the roster.

“Come As You Are” Missed the Billboard Global Excl. U.S.

Looking at the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., which doesn’t factor in American streams or sales each week when being compiled, Nirvana has only earned two appearances. Both “Something in the Way” and “Smells Like Teen Spirit” have landed on the list, but so far, “Come As You Are” has not made it to that roster.

Nevermind Changed Rock Music

Nirvana released “Come As You Are” in the spring of 1992 as the second single from Nevermind. That album remains one of the most important and bestselling in rock history, and it includes many of Nirvana’s most famous tracks, including “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” “Lithium,” “In Bloom,” and of course, “Come As You Are.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/21/nirvana-charts-a-new-global-hit/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents

Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents

PANews reported on June 20 that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that Popcat (POPCAT) and Subsquid (SQD) are now open to German residents.
Subsquid
SQD$0.11248-4.79%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01346-2.74%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.068-16.04%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 21:16
Share
Beyond Bitcoin: Why Crypto Infrastructure Will Survive the Next Crash

Beyond Bitcoin: Why Crypto Infrastructure Will Survive the Next Crash

Worried a Bitcoin crash will bring everything down? You're not alone - but here's why that won't happen.
Threshold
T$0.0159-0.43%
SphereX
HERE$0.000356-12.53%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001843+0.38%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/08/21 20:53
Share
MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea

MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea

The post MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto wallet provider MetaMask said it will introduce MetaMask USD (mUSD), a dollar-backed stablecoin scheduled to launch later this year on the Ethereum mainnet and Linea, the layer-2 network built by parent company Consensys Crypto wallet provider MetaMask said it will introduce MetaMask USD (mUSD), a dollar-backed stablecoin scheduled to launch later this year on the Ethereum mainnet and Linea, the layer-2 network built by parent company Consensys. The token will be issued and custodied by Bridge, a subsidiary of payments giant Stripe, and will be fully backed by dollar-equivalent assets in compliance with the recently enacted GENIUS Act, which sets standards for U.S.-issued stablecoins. mUSD marks the first time a self-custodial wallet has created a native stablecoin. MetaMask plans to integrate the token across its services, including on- and off-ramps for crypto trading as well as payments. The company said mUSD will also be enabled as a funding option for its Mastercard-branded MetaMask debit card before year-end, giving users a direct way to spend the stablecoin at merchants that accept the card. MetaMask, which reports tens of millions of monthly active users, aims to position mUSD as a core liquidity layer for decentralised finance applications. Executives said tighter integration with the wallet should lower transaction costs and smooth user experience compared with rival stablecoins. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/metamask-to-launch-stripe-issued-musd-stablecoin-on-ethereum-linea-cca11178
U
U$0.0145-24.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09997+0.77%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00172-2.65%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 21:25
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents

Beyond Bitcoin: Why Crypto Infrastructure Will Survive the Next Crash

MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea

Cardano Hourly Death Cross Confirmed, Hope Not Lost for Bulls

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study