No More Seed Phrases? MetaMask’s New Social Login Feature Explained

Quick Highlights

MetaMask adds Social Login via Google and Apple accounts

Wallet setup without saving a 12-word recovery phrase

Maintains self-custody with local encryption and security

MetaMask Brings Social Login to Crypto Wallets

MetaMask, a leading cryptocurrency wallet provider, has rolled out Social Login, a feature that allows users to create or restore wallets using their Google or Apple accounts. This eliminates the need for the traditional 12-word recovery phrase, which often intimidates newcomers.

How Social Login Works

To enable Social Login, users select a Google or Apple account and set a password.

The wallet then generates a Secret Recovery Phrase (SRP) locally on the device, encrypting it for maximum security. In case of device loss or reinstallation, the wallet can be restored using the same account and password — removing the headache of storing complex phrases.

Social login simplifies the wallet creation and management process. Get started in two steps:

Sign-in with your Google or Apple ID. Create a unique, secure password.

You’re in! You can now use Social login.

Security Remains a Priority

MetaMask emphasizes that no single organization has complete access to all components needed to restore your SRP. This design preserves the self-custodial nature of MetaMask wallets, ensuring users maintain full control over their digital assets. The company stated:

Why It Matters

By blending convenience with security, MetaMask aims to make crypto more accessible to everyday users—especially those hesitant about managing seed phrases.