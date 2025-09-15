‘No Other Choice’ Wins New International People’s Choice Award At TIFF

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 02:36
Lee Byung-hun stars in ‘No Other Choice.’

TIFF

The Toronto International Film Festival announced 12 awards today, including the coveted People’s Choice Awards. This year’s awards include two additions: the International People’s Choice Award and the Short Cuts Award for Best Animated Short Film.

The 48th edition of TIFF’s People’s Choice Awards presents the audience’s top titles at the festival as voted by the viewing public. The International People’s Choice award went to the film No Other Choice. The 2025 South Korean satirical black comedy thriller is co-written, produced and directed by Park Chan-wook (Decision To Leave, Old Boy, The Handmaiden). Based on the novel “The Ax” by Donald Westlake, the film stars Lee Byung-hun, Son Ye-jin, Park Hee-soon, Lee Sung-min, Yeom Hye-ran, and Cha Seung-won.

The first runner up was Sentimental Value, directed by Joachim Trier and the second runner-up: was Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan

The documentary There are No Words by Korean Canadian filmmaker Min Sook Lee received an honorable mention for the Best Canadian Feature Film Award

Min Sook Lee directed ‘There Are No Words.’

TIFF

The Best Canadian Feature Film Award honors the best craft and storytelling in Canadian cinema. All Canadian feature films in Official Selection — excluding first or second features — are considered for the award. The winning filmmaker receives a $10,000 cash prize.

There Are No Words was written and directed by Min, a veteran documentarian. A jury statement described the film as “a profound and devastating story of unspeakable loss; the shifting shape and mingling of individual and collective memory; the sometimes brutal immigrant experience; and how past violent personal and political realities can continue to define the identity of a family.”

The 50th Toronto International Film Festival is over for 2025. The 51st edition of the Festival will take place Sept. 10–20, 2026. TIFF is a not-for-profit cultural organization with a mission to transform the way people see the world through film.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/joanmacdonald/2025/09/14/no-other-choice-wins-new-international-peoples-choice-award-at-tiff/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
