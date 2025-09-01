No PPV Cards On The Docket

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Diego Lopes of Brazil reacts prior to fighting Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in a featherweight title fight during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Getty Images

The UFC schedule for September 2025 does not include a pay-per-view event. With no numbered event this month, the UFC schedule for September is anchored by the third annual Noche UFC card, which takes place on the same night as the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing card, which UFC CEO Dana White will also promote. Below, we look at the full UFC schedule for September, which includes three Fight Night events.

The UFC fight cards for September are subject to change, and not all events are completely booked at this time.

On the plus side, there are no UFC events booked for the UFC Apes in September.

UFC Schedule September 2025: UFC Paris

The first fight card of the UFC’s September schedule is the UFC Paris event. This year marks the fourth annual stop in Paris for the fight promotion. The UFC Fight Night event is headlined by a middleweight matchup between Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho.

Imavov (16-4-1) is on an eight-fight unbeaten streak at middleweight. His only loss over the past four years was a short-notice light heavyweight setback to Sean Strickland in January 2023. Since then, Imavov, who is the No. 2 fighter in the official UFC middleweight rankings, is 4-0-1. He is coming off a February “Performance of the Night” bonus-winning knockout victory over former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Borralho (17-1-0-1) has never tasted defeat as a member of the UFC roster. Borralho joined the promotion in 2021 with a light heavyweight knockout victory on a Dana White’s Contender Series card. Since then, Borralho is 7-0 with three fight-night bonus awards. Borralho, who is the No. 7 185-pounder in the UFC, is coming off an August 2024 decision win over former UFC middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier.

UFC Paris streams on ESPN+, with the main card scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET following prelims at noon ET on the same service.

UFC Paris Main Card

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho

Benoît Saint Denis vs. Maurício Ruffy

Bolaji Oki vs. Mason Jones

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Paul Craig

Farès Ziam vs. Kauê Fernandes

Patrício Pitbull vs. Losene Keita

UFC Paris Preliminary Card

William Gomis vs. Robert Ruchała

Oumar Sy vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Marcin Tybura vs. Ante Delija

Rhys McKee vs. Axel Sola

Sam Patterson vs. Trey Waters

Brad Tavares vs. Robert Bryczek

Andreas Gustafsson vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

Shauna Bannon vs. Sam Hughes

UFC Schedule September 2025: Noche UFC

The 2025 edition of the Noche UFC fight card takes place on Saturday, September 13, at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Headlining the fight card is a featherweight matchup between recent UFC title challenger Diego Lopes and the surging Jean Silva.

Diego Lopes (26-7) is the No. 2 fighter in the official UFC featherweight rankings. Lopes joined the UFC in May 2023, dropping his promotional debut to Movsar Evloev via decision. Lopes followed that setback with five straight wins. A win over Brian Ortega at UFC 306 earned Lopes a shot at the vacant UFC featherweight title against former champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314 in April of this year. Lopes dropped that fight by decision .

A member of The Fighting Nerds team out of Brazil, Jean Silva (16-2) joined the UFC in September 2023 when he scored a UFC contract thanks to a decision win over Kevin Vallejos on a Dana White’s Contender Series card. Silva extended his winning streak to eight straight with his win over Vallejos. He is the No. 10 ranked UFC 145-pounder.

Vallejos, who signed with the UFC following a 2024 DWCS win, is the last fighter to go the distance with Silva. Since his DWCS win, Silva has picked up four knockout victories, one submission and three straight fight-night bonus awards.

Silva is coming off a dominant performance at UFC 314, submitting Bryce Mitchell in the second round.

After his win over Mitchell, UFC commentator Joe Rogan said Silva, “looks like a world champion.”

This year’s edition of the Noche UFC event streams on ESPN+ with the main card beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET, so as not to interfere with the Alvarez vs. Crawford fight. The Noche UFC prelims are set for 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Noche UFC Main Card

Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva

Rafa García vs. Jared Gordon

José Daniel Medina vs. Duško Todorović

Noche UFC Preliminary Card

Claudio Puelles vs. Joaquim Silva

Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos

Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas

Jesús Santos Aguilar vs. Luis Gurule

Montserrat Rendon vs. Alice Pereira

UFC Schedule September 2025: UFC Perth

The final fight card on the UFC September schedule is the UFC Perth card, which takes place on Saturday, September 28 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The last time the UFC visited Perth was August 2024 for the UFC 305 pay-per-view card.

This event is headlined by a light heavyweight matchup between Carlos Ulberg and former title challenger Dominick Reyes.

Carlos Ulberg (12-1) lost his UFC debut, falling to Kennedy Nzechukwu by knockout in March 2021. Since that loss, Ulberg has gone 8-0 with five stoppage victories. Currently ranked No. 3 in the UFC’s 205-pound division, Ulberg is coming off a March decision win over ex-UFC light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz.

Dominick Reyes (15-4) took Jon Jones five tough rounds in February 2020. Reyes followed that title fight setback with three consecutive knockout losses. The former title challenger righted the ship in June 2024 with a knockout victory over Dustin Jacoby. He followed that with KO wins over Anthony Smith and Nikita Krylov. Reyes is ranked No. 8 in the UFC’s light heavyweight division.

The UFC Perth fight card streams on ESPN+. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET following prelims on ESPN+ at 7:00 p.m. ET.

UFC Perth Main Card

Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes

Junior Tafa vs. İbo Aslan

Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras

Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan

Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny

Tom Nolan vs. Evan Elder

UFC Perth Preliminary Card

Justin Tafa vs. Louie Sutherland

Navajo Stirling vs. Rodolfo Bellato

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexia Thainara

Jonathan Micallef vs. Oban Elliott

Colby Thicknesse vs. Josias Musasa

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Rolando Bedoya

Michelle Montague vs. Luana Carolina

Brando Peričić vs. Elisha Ellison

We will have more on the UFC schedule for September 2025 as each event nears, as well as results on fight night.