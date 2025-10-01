ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Crypto markets have not moved in either direction in reaction to the United States government shutdown.Crypto markets have not moved in either direction in reaction to the United States government shutdown.

No Reaction From Crypto Markets as US Govt Shuts Down

By: CryptoPotato
2025/10/01 14:23
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006668-6.71%

The United States government has shut down due to a failure to pass funding legislation, affecting many federal services and furloughing non-essential workers; however, essential services will continue.

Crypto markets appear to have taken this in their stride with very little movement in most digital assets over the past few hours. Total capitalization is holding on to the $4 trillion level, which it reclaimed earlier this week.

Bitcoin tapped an intraday high of $114,700 in late trading on Tuesday and has only dipped marginally from that local high at the time of writing. Ether prices revisited $4,200 but fell back over the past couple of hours to trade at $4,140 during trading in Asia on Wednesday morning. Most of the altcoins were seeing minor losses, which is nothing unusual.

Asian stock markets were mixed as investors focused on issues closer to home rather than US politics.

Why Has The US Govt Shut Down?

Both Republican and Democratic funding proposals failed in the Senate on Tuesday night, and the government officially shut down at 12:01 am Wednesday when funding expired.

In the political standoff, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Republicans of refusing to negotiate, while Vice President JD Vance blamed Democrats for not compromising. “I think we’re headed to a shutdown because the Democrats won’t do the right thing,” he said.

The Democrats are demanding changes to Medicaid cuts and healthcare tax credits that Republicans oppose, according to reports. The Senate plans to vote again on Wednesday on the same two failed measures, while federal agencies were instructed to execute orderly shutdown plans.

This could lead to a data blackout with no fresh labor or inflation reports, leaving the Federal Reserve flying blind. The move marks the 21st government shutdown since 1977, the last of which was in December 2018, lasting 35 days.

This was during the depths of “crypto winter” and the brutal bear market that followed the 2017 cycle peak. Crypto markets are currently in a bull cycle, and their non-reaction to the shutdown shows greater resilience and market maturity.

Gold Up, Dollar Down

Gold, which is seen as a safe haven during periods of uncertainty, is at a new all-time high of $3,870 an ounce.

Meanwhile, the US dollar is hovering near a one-week low against other major currencies. The dollar index (DXY), which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has slumped 12% since the beginning of this year as the world’s reserve currency continues to weaken.

The post No Reaction From Crypto Markets as US Govt Shuts Down  appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

The post REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF saw $10 million in inflows in one day. Total inflows over the past three days amount to $23 million. REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF recorded $10 million in inflows yesterday, bringing total additions to $23 million over the past three days. The fund’s assets under management climbed above $289.0 million for the first time. The SSK ETF is the first U.S. exchange-traded fund focused on Solana staking. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rex-shares-solana-staking-etf-aum-289m/
Union
U$0.006664-17.54%
COM
COM$0.003946-21.73%
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:34
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0587-8.79%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Shopify (SHOP) Stock: Investors Sell Despite Beating Q3 Expectations

Mono Protocol Future Prediction: 5 Reasons It Will Get on Top Crypto Presale Lists 2025-26

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,472.95
$103,472.95$103,472.95

-2.15%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,498.85
$3,498.85$3,498.85

-2.51%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.85
$160.85$160.85

-3.53%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2633
$2.2633$2.2633

-2.73%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16279
$0.16279$0.16279

-2.49%