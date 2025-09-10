Noah Kahan’s Biggest Hit Reaches An Impressive Milestone

Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” celebrates 100 weeks on the U.K.’s Official Singles and Official Streaming charts, while also climbing on the Official Physical Singles list. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 06: Noah Kahan performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Getty Images

It’s been almost three years since Noah Kahan released Stick Season, his breakout album. The third full-length from the singer-songwriter arrived in October 2022 and propelled him to superstardom all around the world. The collection included the hit “Stick Season,” which became a surprise chart-topping smash in the United Kingdom.

Years after its release, that tune is still charting and even reaches an impressive milestone, one that very few popular tracks have approached throughout the decade that the Official Charts Company has been publishing its many rosters.

“Stick Season” Hits 100 Weeks

“Stick Season” reaches 100 weeks on the Official Singles chart, the list of the most-consumed songs in the U.K. The tally’s methodology blends both sales and streams, and the track once again ranks among the most popular, dipping from No. 86 to No. 90 in its hundredth frame.

A Streaming Milestone as Well

At the same time, “Stick Season” reaches the same milestone on the Official Streaming chart. Kahan’s cut holds at No. 83, down nine spaces from the week prior, but still earns its hundredth stay on the roster.

“Stick Season” Climbs Again

“Stick Season” also appears on one other tally across the Atlantic at the moment. On the Official Physical Singles chart, it climbs to No. 48, returning to the top half of the ranking after sitting at No. 52 last frame. The cut has now managed 48 weeks on that list — less than half as long as on the main songs ranking.

A Standout Among Noah Kahan’s Hits

Kahan has scored 10 hits on the Official Singles chart throughout his career, though only three others have lasted more than 10 frames. That list includes “Dial Drunk” (10 weeks), “Northern Attitude” (12 frames), and “You’re Gonna Go Far” (20 turns). “Stick Season” has outlasted all of his other hit singles in the U.K. combined.

“Stick Season”: The Chart History

Kahan debuted “Stick Season” on the Official Singles chart in October 2023, a year after it was originally released. The song rose to No. 1 in November 2024 and spent seven weeks as a leader, and so far, it stands as his only champion in the U.K.

Noah Kahan Maintains Multiple Charting Hits

This week, Kahan has three cuts on the U.K. charts. “Dial Drunk” holds inside the top 40 on one roster, though it slips on several tallies as well.