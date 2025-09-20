The post Noah Lyles Earns Fourth Consecutive 200M World Title, Equals Usain Bolt For Most World Titles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 19: Gold medalist, Noah Lyles of Team United States, celebrates victory whilst wearing the national flag following the Men’s 200 Metres Final on day seven of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 19, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images) Getty Images After earning bronze in the 100-meter dash earlier this week, Noah Lyles began his journey to 200-meter gold. This morning, the American record holder won his fourth consecutive 200-meter dash World Athletics Outdoor Championships title. The only other man in history to win four titles in this event is world record holder Usain Bolt. ForbesOblique Seville Defeats Defending World Champion Noah Lyles In The 100MBy Katelyn Hutchison Lyles ran 19.52, the second fastest time of the year. He ran the world lead of 19.51 yesterday in the semi-finals. Although many, including himself, thought he may have run too fast in the semi-final, he was still able to clinch the victory today. Two-time Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek trailed closely behind Lyles for another silver medal. This comes after a disappointing fourth-place finish that left him off the podium in the 100-meter dash. Bednarek ran 19.58, which is a season’s best and only one hundredth of a second off his personal best. Jamaica’s breakout sprinter Bryan Levell took bronze, running a huge 19.64 personal best. At just 21 years old, Levell earned his first individual medal at a senior championship. Unfortunately, reigning Olympic champion and 2023 bronze medalist Letsile Tebogo placed fourth, running 19.65. Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes was fifth in 19.78, almost breaking the Great Britain national record. Dominican Republic national record holder Alexander Ogando finished sixth in 20.01. Tapiwanashe Makarawu, the 2025 outdoor NCAA national champion from the University of Kentucky, ran 20.12 to place seventh.… The post Noah Lyles Earns Fourth Consecutive 200M World Title, Equals Usain Bolt For Most World Titles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 19: Gold medalist, Noah Lyles of Team United States, celebrates victory whilst wearing the national flag following the Men’s 200 Metres Final on day seven of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 19, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images) Getty Images After earning bronze in the 100-meter dash earlier this week, Noah Lyles began his journey to 200-meter gold. This morning, the American record holder won his fourth consecutive 200-meter dash World Athletics Outdoor Championships title. The only other man in history to win four titles in this event is world record holder Usain Bolt. ForbesOblique Seville Defeats Defending World Champion Noah Lyles In The 100MBy Katelyn Hutchison Lyles ran 19.52, the second fastest time of the year. He ran the world lead of 19.51 yesterday in the semi-finals. Although many, including himself, thought he may have run too fast in the semi-final, he was still able to clinch the victory today. Two-time Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek trailed closely behind Lyles for another silver medal. This comes after a disappointing fourth-place finish that left him off the podium in the 100-meter dash. Bednarek ran 19.58, which is a season’s best and only one hundredth of a second off his personal best. Jamaica’s breakout sprinter Bryan Levell took bronze, running a huge 19.64 personal best. At just 21 years old, Levell earned his first individual medal at a senior championship. Unfortunately, reigning Olympic champion and 2023 bronze medalist Letsile Tebogo placed fourth, running 19.65. Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes was fifth in 19.78, almost breaking the Great Britain national record. Dominican Republic national record holder Alexander Ogando finished sixth in 20.01. Tapiwanashe Makarawu, the 2025 outdoor NCAA national champion from the University of Kentucky, ran 20.12 to place seventh.…

Noah Lyles Earns Fourth Consecutive 200M World Title, Equals Usain Bolt For Most World Titles

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 04:07
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1239-0.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017452--%
DASH
DASH$23.13-2.97%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00695-4.53%
MAY
MAY$0.04834+7.61%

TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 19: Gold medalist, Noah Lyles of Team United States, celebrates victory whilst wearing the national flag following the Men’s 200 Metres Final on day seven of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 19, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Getty Images

After earning bronze in the 100-meter dash earlier this week, Noah Lyles began his journey to 200-meter gold. This morning, the American record holder won his fourth consecutive 200-meter dash World Athletics Outdoor Championships title. The only other man in history to win four titles in this event is world record holder Usain Bolt.

ForbesOblique Seville Defeats Defending World Champion Noah Lyles In The 100MBy Katelyn Hutchison

Lyles ran 19.52, the second fastest time of the year. He ran the world lead of 19.51 yesterday in the semi-finals. Although many, including himself, thought he may have run too fast in the semi-final, he was still able to clinch the victory today.

Two-time Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek trailed closely behind Lyles for another silver medal. This comes after a disappointing fourth-place finish that left him off the podium in the 100-meter dash. Bednarek ran 19.58, which is a season’s best and only one hundredth of a second off his personal best.

Jamaica’s breakout sprinter Bryan Levell took bronze, running a huge 19.64 personal best. At just 21 years old, Levell earned his first individual medal at a senior championship.

Unfortunately, reigning Olympic champion and 2023 bronze medalist Letsile Tebogo placed fourth, running 19.65.

Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes was fifth in 19.78, almost breaking the Great Britain national record. Dominican Republic national record holder Alexander Ogando finished sixth in 20.01. Tapiwanashe Makarawu, the 2025 outdoor NCAA national champion from the University of Kentucky, ran 20.12 to place seventh. South Africa’s Sinesipho Dambile was eight in 20.23.

Noah Lyles’ Journey To Sprint Dominance

TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 19: Noah Lyles of Team United States acknowledges the crowd prior to competing in the Men’s 200 Metres Final on day seven of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 19, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The 28-year-old sprinter has an impressive resume. Lyles has seven world championship titles, one world championship silver, one world championship bronze, one Olympic gold, and two Olympic bronzes. His personal best of 19.31 makes him the fastest American man in history across 200 meters and the third-fastest man of all time.

After racing, Lyles reflected on why this victory in particular meant so much to him.

“I wanted it pretty bad,” Lyles stated. “One, because I didn’t win the 100, then two, I wanted to rewrite a memory here in Tokyo, which just wasn’t as good as it could be, and it wasn’t because of the color of the medal, it was more because of the state of my mindset.”

The last time Lyles competed at the Japan National Stadium was in 2021 at the Olympic Games. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IOC elected not to have spectators in the stands for the safety of all participants, including athletes and staff. The seven-time world champion had a disappointing race, finishing third behind his countryman Bednarek and Andre De Grasse.

“This is amazing and such a joyous moment I am going to keep with me forever,” said Lyles. “Now I want to win the gold medal in the relay, and I can’t wait for 2027 to become the only man to win five 200-meter titles.”

Lyles is known for his vocal and expressive nature. He makes it clear that before he retires, he wants to be the best that track and field has ever seen. This means going after records that most would not care about. In 2023, Lyles tied Usain Bolt’s record for most sub-20-second 200-meter dashes. At a Diamond League meet earlier this season, he expressed how he wanted to run the world record for fastest 200-meter ever in the rain. Even yesterday, although not intentionally, Lyles ran 19.51 in the semi-final, which is the fastest semi-final time in senior championships history.

The Olympic champion makes it his goal to assert himself in every record possible, so when his career is complete, there will be no doubt about who is the best. Stating his desire to become the first man to win five titles is on brand for the legendary sprint star.

What also makes Lyles special is his ability to win and medal when it matters most. He’s made every individual championship podium since 2019. Despite having a rough start to his season due to injury, Lyles was still able to run a season best in the 100-meter dash final to take home bronze.

Before racing the 200-meter dash final today, Lyles said his goal was to be first off the turn into the home straightaway. Unfortunately, he was tied for fourth as they came around the bend. Levell and Bednarek held strong as Lyles pushed through them with 50 meters to go. Bednarek was close to catching Lyles but couldn’t take down Lyles’ signature top-end speed.

US’ athlete Noah Lyles (2nd R) crosses the finish line ahead of US’ athlete Kenneth Bednarek (L), Jamaica’s athlete Bryan Levell and Botswana’s athlete Letsile Tebogo (R) to win the men’s 200m final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 19, 2025. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP) (Photo by ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Bednarek and Lyles have occupied the top two spots in the men’s 200-meter dash for the past two world championships, making them the best current American sprint duo. They were also the only two American male sprinters this year and last year to qualify for the Olympics and world championships in two events. Both men will more than likely run together on the 4×100-meter relay final on Sunday.

Those wishing to relive the 200-meter dash showdown can watch the race here on the World Athletics YouTube channel.

More action at the World Athletics Outdoor Championships will begin tomorrow at 6:35 a.m. EST with the men’s 4×400-meter relay heats. Fans can watch live on Peacock and USA. Live results and the full competition schedule can be found here on the World Athletics website.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/katelynhutchison/2025/09/19/noah-lyles-earns-fourth-consecutive-200m-world-title-equals-usain-bolt-for-most-world-titles/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.71%
Solana
SOL$238.28-2.20%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.93-2.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.439-0.79%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.93-2.16%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013998-3.38%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001848-3.34%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally