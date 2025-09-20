The post Noah Lyles Storms To Win His Fourth World Title appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USA’s Noah Lyles reacts after taking gold in the Men’s 200 metres on day seven of the 2025 World Athletics Championships at Japan National Stadium, Tokyo. Picture date: Friday September 19, 2025. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images Raising four fingers in the air, Noah Lyles has forever etched his name in history. On day seven of the 2025 World Athletics Championships, Lyles sizzled on Tokyo tracks to claim his fourth consecutive 200-meter world title. The 28-year-old posted a time of 19.52 to take the win and join Usain Bolt (2009-2015) as the only two athletes with four 200-meter world titles in a row. He was followed by his teammate Kenny Bednarek, who posted a season-best time of 19.58. Bednarek, who had the lead at the halfway point, fell behind over the last few meters, claiming his second silver medal in the category. It was an improvement for the Grand Slam champion, who placed fourth in the 100-meter dash last Sunday. Jamaica’s Bryan Levell won bronze by posting a new personal best of 19.64. The 21-year-old is now the first sprinter from Jamaica to win a 200-meter world championships medal since Bolt in 2015 Reigning Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo, who was expected to deliver a strong performance against Lyles, finished fourth, a one-hundredth outside the medal with a season-best time of 19.65. Unfortunately, this setback came for Tebogo after he was disqualified from the 100-meter finals for an early start. “ This is part of the game. You are not always going to win everything, Noah deserved this title,” said Tebogo after the race ForbesWorld Athletics 2025: Oblique Seville Wins The 100-Meter World TitleBy Paras J. Haji This 2025 season has been different for Lyles. After a delayed start to the season due… The post Noah Lyles Storms To Win His Fourth World Title appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USA’s Noah Lyles reacts after taking gold in the Men’s 200 metres on day seven of the 2025 World Athletics Championships at Japan National Stadium, Tokyo. Picture date: Friday September 19, 2025. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images Raising four fingers in the air, Noah Lyles has forever etched his name in history. On day seven of the 2025 World Athletics Championships, Lyles sizzled on Tokyo tracks to claim his fourth consecutive 200-meter world title. The 28-year-old posted a time of 19.52 to take the win and join Usain Bolt (2009-2015) as the only two athletes with four 200-meter world titles in a row. He was followed by his teammate Kenny Bednarek, who posted a season-best time of 19.58. Bednarek, who had the lead at the halfway point, fell behind over the last few meters, claiming his second silver medal in the category. It was an improvement for the Grand Slam champion, who placed fourth in the 100-meter dash last Sunday. Jamaica’s Bryan Levell won bronze by posting a new personal best of 19.64. The 21-year-old is now the first sprinter from Jamaica to win a 200-meter world championships medal since Bolt in 2015 Reigning Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo, who was expected to deliver a strong performance against Lyles, finished fourth, a one-hundredth outside the medal with a season-best time of 19.65. Unfortunately, this setback came for Tebogo after he was disqualified from the 100-meter finals for an early start. “ This is part of the game. You are not always going to win everything, Noah deserved this title,” said Tebogo after the race ForbesWorld Athletics 2025: Oblique Seville Wins The 100-Meter World TitleBy Paras J. Haji This 2025 season has been different for Lyles. After a delayed start to the season due…

Noah Lyles Storms To Win His Fourth World Title

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 02:43
USA’s Noah Lyles reacts after taking gold in the Men’s 200 metres on day seven of the 2025 World Athletics Championships at Japan National Stadium, Tokyo. Picture date: Friday September 19, 2025. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)

PA Images via Getty Images

Raising four fingers in the air, Noah Lyles has forever etched his name in history.

On day seven of the 2025 World Athletics Championships, Lyles sizzled on Tokyo tracks to claim his fourth consecutive 200-meter world title. The 28-year-old posted a time of 19.52 to take the win and join Usain Bolt (2009-2015) as the only two athletes with four 200-meter world titles in a row.

He was followed by his teammate Kenny Bednarek, who posted a season-best time of 19.58. Bednarek, who had the lead at the halfway point, fell behind over the last few meters, claiming his second silver medal in the category. It was an improvement for the Grand Slam champion, who placed fourth in the 100-meter dash last Sunday.

Jamaica’s Bryan Levell won bronze by posting a new personal best of 19.64. The 21-year-old is now the first sprinter from Jamaica to win a 200-meter world championships medal since Bolt in 2015

Reigning Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo, who was expected to deliver a strong performance against Lyles, finished fourth, a one-hundredth outside the medal with a season-best time of 19.65. Unfortunately, this setback came for Tebogo after he was disqualified from the 100-meter finals for an early start.

“ This is part of the game. You are not always going to win everything, Noah deserved this title,” said Tebogo after the race

This 2025 season has been different for Lyles. After a delayed start to the season due to an ankle injury, he participated in fewer races and faced a few losses as well. However, in Tokyo, Lyles has showcased consistent outings, claiming a podium finish with a bronze medal in the 100-meter dash in 9.89, holding off Bednarek.

In the 200-meter category, Lyles’ “bread and butter,” he remains a force to be reckoned with. In the semi-finals, he improved his own performance and set a new world lead of 19.51. Lyles dominated the race from the start and posted the fastest semi-final time in history. His time in the finals was only one hundredth slower, as he now ends the season as the fastest man in the 200-meter.

Following this historic performance, Lyles has captured his well-deserved 200-meter world title in the very stadium where he made his Olympic debut during the COVID lockdown and secured his first Olympic medal. Unlike his previous experience, this victory was celebrated amid a stadium packed with fans, including his mother, cheering from the stands.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/parasjan/2025/09/19/noah-lyles-storms-to-win-his-4th-world-title-world-title/

