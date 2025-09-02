NodeOps Is Turning DePIN into a Real Infrastructure Business — Naman Kabra Explains How

In crypto, everyone talks about decentralization but when it comes to infrastructure, the reality tells a different story. We experience network outages, node operators hack custom scripts together, and scaling feels more like launching a rocket rather than building the future of the internet we imagined.

That’s the gap NodeOps aims to bridge. According to Naman Kabra, Co-founder and CEO of NodeOps, the team isn’t just building infrastructure — they’re creating the coordination layer Web3 never had, but desperately needs.

NodeOps powers a network of 700K+ users with $150M+ in AUM. With 89K+ machines and 24K+ providers connected, the platform has already generated $4.1M+ in revenue, placing it consistently among the top 10 DePIN projects worldwide for revenue growth.

From Fragmented Chaos to Seamless Compute

“Most infra stacks in Web3 still feel like early cloud — manual, fragmented, brittle,” Kabra shares in an exclusive interview with CryptoDailyUK. “NodeOps changes that. We automate the full lifecycle of decentralized compute: discovery, deployment, scaling, monitoring, billing. The magic isn’t just automation, it’s that we do it with AI.”

The biggest mover is abstraction. Instead of treating validators, GPUs, and storage as separate silos, NodeOps models them all as fungible Compute Units (CUs). Governed by YAML templates and executed by AI, these CUs can be mixed, matched, and rebalanced in real time. In simpler words, NodeOps takes the chaos of decentralized infrastructure and makes it composable. “It’s how we move from fragmented workloads,” Kabra says, “to fluid compute economies.”

While most infrastructure projects get stuck in “testnet,” NodeOps has been commercial since day one. In its very first week of 2025, the company pulled in $100,000 of revenue. “In a market flooded with speculative narratives, revenue is the strongest form of proof,” Kabra adds. “If your infra isn’t generating revenue, it’s just a hobby project with a Discord.”

AI as the Secret Sauce

At NodeOps, AI is the operating system. Co-founder and CEO Naman Kabra lights up as he explains how deeply integrated it is into their infrastructure. AI dynamically matches workloads to nodes, enforces SLAs, detects anomalies, and auto-scales deployments. Their Security Hub scans thousands of repositories in real time, while systems like NodeWatcher and NodeScore analyze telemetry from over 60,000 nodes to optimize performance on the fly. The result is infrastructure that’s not only self-healing but also economically provable.

Kabra adds.

In a space crowded with hardware, that kind of intelligence is more than a feature, it’s the moat.

Sustainable Tokenomics for Long Term Success

No DePIN project is complete without a token. However, Kabra shares that $NODE is not “just another governance token.”

Users burn it to access compute credits. Providers stake it to earn, and bond it to commit. Emissions aren’t arbitrary; they only happen when real revenue is generated.Every machine on the network requires a base bond of 2,000 $NODE plus 200 per Compute Unit. Pair that with AVS, restaking, and slashing, and you get skin-in-the-game incentives that keep providers honest.

And unlike most projects where token supply balloons regardless of demand, NodeOps uses a dynamic mint-and-burn model tied directly to daily on-chain revenue. “If revenue rises, tokens mint. If revenue slows, burn dominates. That’s how you kill inflation before it starts,” Kabra explains.

NodeOps has just taken a big step, burning over $2.2 million worth of $NODE tokens, more than 20 million tokens, which is about 3% of the total supply. This irreversible, onchain burn reduces the circulating supply by 18%, marking the launch of their Dynamic Mint & Burn model. By tying token burns directly to network revenue, NodeOps aims to create a more sustainable and transparent ecosystem, giving $NODE holders real long-term value backed by code, not just promises.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.