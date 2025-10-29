ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR Nokia shares fell 5% in Helsinki after a 40% two-day rally sparked by the Nvidia partnership announcement Nvidia is buying a 2.9% stake in Nokia for $1 billion to develop AI-powered radio networks and data center technology Analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux caution the stock rally has been “excessive” given uncertain revenue timelines Nokia CEO [...] The post Nokia (NOK) Stock Drops 5% After Nvidia Partnership Rally appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Nokia shares fell 5% in Helsinki after a 40% two-day rally sparked by the Nvidia partnership announcement Nvidia is buying a 2.9% stake in Nokia for $1 billion to develop AI-powered radio networks and data center technology Analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux caution the stock rally has been “excessive” given uncertain revenue timelines Nokia CEO [...] The post Nokia (NOK) Stock Drops 5% After Nvidia Partnership Rally appeared first on Blockonomi.

Nokia (NOK) Stock Drops 5% After Nvidia Partnership Rally

By: Blockonomi
2025/10/29 20:53
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0643-0.32%

TLDR

  • Nokia shares fell 5% in Helsinki after a 40% two-day rally sparked by the Nvidia partnership announcement
  • Nvidia is buying a 2.9% stake in Nokia for $1 billion to develop AI-powered radio networks and data center technology
  • Analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux caution the stock rally has been “excessive” given uncertain revenue timelines
  • Nokia CEO expects revenue from the deal starting in 2027 with 5G deployment before moving to 6G
  • The investment makes Nvidia Nokia’s second-largest shareholder in a nonexclusive partnership

Nokia stock pulled back on Thursday after a massive two-day rally. Shares dropped 5% in Helsinki trading following a surge of more than 40% tied to a new Nvidia deal.


NOK Stock Card
Nokia Oyj, NOK

The Finnish telecom company announced a partnership with Nvidia focused on AI-powered radio access networks. Nvidia will invest $1 billion for approximately 2.9% of Nokia’s outstanding shares.

The deal initially sent Nokia stock to its highest level in nearly a decade. Shares closed up 20.86% on Tuesday, reaching prices not seen since January 2016.

Nvidia will pay $6.01 per share for 166,389,351 new Nokia shares. This makes Nvidia the second-largest shareholder in the company.

What the Nokia-Nvidia Deal Includes

The partnership centers on AI networking solutions for telecommunications infrastructure. Nokia will work to integrate its data center communications products into Nvidia’s future AI infrastructure plans.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang called the deal a step toward making the U.S. the center of 6G technology development. He thanked Nokia for helping bring telecommunications technology back to American companies.

Nokia CEO Justin Hotard expects commercial deployment to begin with 5G technology. Revenue from the new equipment should start flowing in 2027 before expanding to 6G networks.

Hotard joined Nokia in April from Intel’s data centers and AI group. Since taking over, he’s pushed to expand Nokia’s data center business operations.

Nvidia’s AI Aerial platform will serve as the foundation for an AI-native wireless stack for 6G. The project includes 5G RAN software from ODC, network functions from Cisco, and 6G applications from MITRE and Booz Allen.

Why Analysts Are Cautious

Kepler Cheuvreux analysts warned investors about getting too excited. The firm said the partnership “looks promising at first sight” but raised concerns about execution.

Medium-term revenue potential remains unclear, according to the analysts. The RAN market outlook for the next decade is weak. New competitive threats could emerge, potentially from Nvidia itself.

Tangible benefits from the collaboration may take years to materialize. Success depends on how well Nokia can integrate Nvidia’s technology into commercial network solutions.

McKinsey estimates capital expenditure on data center infrastructure will exceed $1.7 trillion by 2030. Most of this growth comes from AI expansion.

Nokia and Nvidia will also partner with T-Mobile U.S. to develop AI radio technologies. Trials for 6G development start next year.

The partnership is nonexclusive. Nokia currently uses Marvell chips for many products and competes with Swedish rival Ericsson in the data center connectivity space.

The post Nokia (NOK) Stock Drops 5% After Nvidia Partnership Rally appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007285+0.44%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 13:20
Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver climbed above $50 again, becoming the top performer among traditional assets. Silver has gained a net 58% in the year to date, while BTC stalled with around 30% in net gains.
SILVER
SILVER$0.000000000000064+6.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$106,013+1.35%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 02:35
Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Japan’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FSA intends to impose new stricter requirements for custodial services and at the same time to motivate crypto users to self-manage wallets so as not to be reliant on custodial services.The measure is in the pipeline since the San Francisco agency is very concerned about the situation which it described as “anarchy” in the […]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12527+3.97%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000774+0.78%
Share
Tronweekly2025/11/11 02:56

Trending News

More

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Deze vroege bitcoiner betaalde $100 per BTC, zijn investering is nu $50 miljoen waard

Investing in RentStac (RNS) Today? Here’s How $10,000 Could Turn Into $800,000

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$106,010.76
$106,010.76$106,010.76

+0.90%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,574.10
$3,574.10$3,574.10

+1.55%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5692
$2.5692$2.5692

+1.58%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.80
$167.80$167.80

+0.90%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18035
$0.18035$0.18035

+0.62%