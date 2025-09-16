Nominations Open For America’s Top M&A Lawyers 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 08:40
MemeCore
M$2.47897+1.16%
FORM
FORM$2.1463-6.61%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017439-3.37%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000009-52.63%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.85312-15.16%

Forbes seeks nominations for our inaugural Top M&A Lawyers in America List

Nominations have opened for our inaugural list of America’s Top M&A Lawyers. This new list will highlight an elite cohort of attorneys practicing in the mergers and acquisitions field.

We are seeking superlative attorneys who have been part of blockbuster deals over one billion dollars, with impressive client lists and a track record of success. Involvement in structuring joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions and dispositions, activist takeover and defense, financing arrangements, and similar matters will all be considered.

Metrics such as total deal value and volume over the past twelve months, along with the attorney’s role, are part of our assessment. In curating the M&A list, we’re not solely looking at big deals, but also considering factors such as influence in the field, reputation and thought leadership.

Our experienced editorial team vets candidates through an independent research and selection process as well as through nominations and recommendations. If there is an attorney you believe should be on Forbes Top M&A list, please use the following link to submit candidates by October 20th:

VIEW NOMINATION FORM

Nominations will be reviewed by our editorial team and requests for additional information may be sent to those moving forward in the process.

*Please note that this list is entirely merit-based and qualitative— there is no fee to participate and candidates cannot pay to be listed.*

Any questions about submissions or the upcoming list should be directed to [email protected]

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/lianejackson/2025/09/15/nominations-open-for-americas-top-ma-lawyers-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0.01224-1.44%
MAY
MAY$0.0431-6.46%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857+3.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Share
MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

PANews reported on September 16th that MoonPay Inc. has acquired cryptocurrency payments startup Meso Network, moving toward building a global payments network supporting both crypto and fiat currencies, placing it in direct competition with Circle Internet Group Inc. and Visa Inc. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. CEO Ivan Soto-Wright stated that the acquisition will improve support for the U.S. banking system and optimize the developer platform to facilitate product integration. Meso co-founders Ali Aghareza and Ben Mills, who previously worked at PayPal's Braintree division and Venmo, will serve as MoonPay's chief technology officer and senior vice president of product, respectively. People familiar with the matter revealed that MoonPay is in talks with investors for a new round of funding, with the company's valuation expected to increase from $3.4 billion in 2021. A spokesperson declined to comment. The Meso Network acquisition is reportedly MoonPay's fourth acquisition this year, following its acquisitions of Iron, Helio, and the unannounced Decent.xyz deal.
Union
U$0.021857+39.39%
Vice
VICE$0.01938-12.02%
Startup
STARTUP$0.008968-16.27%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 08:43
Share
Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

From the rapid collapse of the &quot;TIKTOK&quot; memecoin that just happened, to the suspected hype of the &quot;Restore The Republic&quot; (RTR) token in the name of Trump, Fournier has appeared at the center of the storm again and again.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.512-2.90%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.34-0.94%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002035-8.58%
Share
PANews2025/01/20 23:08
Share

Trending News

More

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

BullZilla Presale, Mog Coin Momentum, and Snek on Cardano

Top New Meme Coins to Invest In: Mog Coin and Snek Build Momentum as BullZilla Roars Past $420k With Whale Inflows