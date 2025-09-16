Nominations Open For America’s Top M&A Lawyers 2025

Forbes seeks nominations for our inaugural Top M&A Lawyers in America List

Nominations have opened for our inaugural list of America’s Top M&A Lawyers. This new list will highlight an elite cohort of attorneys practicing in the mergers and acquisitions field.

We are seeking superlative attorneys who have been part of blockbuster deals over one billion dollars, with impressive client lists and a track record of success. Involvement in structuring joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions and dispositions, activist takeover and defense, financing arrangements, and similar matters will all be considered.

Metrics such as total deal value and volume over the past twelve months, along with the attorney’s role, are part of our assessment. In curating the M&A list, we’re not solely looking at big deals, but also considering factors such as influence in the field, reputation and thought leadership.

Our experienced editorial team vets candidates through an independent research and selection process as well as through nominations and recommendations. If there is an attorney you believe should be on Forbes Top M&A list, please use the following link to submit candidates by October 20th:

VIEW NOMINATION FORM

Nominations will be reviewed by our editorial team and requests for additional information may be sent to those moving forward in the process.

*Please note that this list is entirely merit-based and qualitative— there is no fee to participate and candidates cannot pay to be listed.*

Any questions about submissions or the upcoming list should be directed to [email protected]