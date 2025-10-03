ExchangeDEX+
Nomura Plans Japan Institutional Crypto Expansion with Subsidiary Laser Digital

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 18:31
Key Points:
  • Nomura plans crypto expansion in Japan via Laser Digital.
  • Targets institutional clients amid regulatory growth.
  • Market sees rising demand for regulated crypto products.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. plans to expand its digital asset market in Japan through its subsidiary, Laser Digital Holdings AG, as per Bloomberg on October 3rd.

This move signifies increased institutional participation in Japan’s burgeoning crypto market, driven by favorable regulatory reforms and escalating trading volumes.

Nomura’s Licensing Pursuit as Japan Embraces Crypto

Laser Digital Holdings AG, Nomura’s Swiss subsidiary, plans to apply for a crypto trading license in Japan, focusing on institutional investors. Discussions are ongoing with the Japanese Financial Services Agency to proceed with the necessary approvals. This expansion is part of a significant shift as Japan embraces crypto with strong governmental support.

Regulatory changes in Japan have opened doors for more substantial institutional engagement. These reforms have allowed Laser Digital to target banks, asset managers, and exchanges, leveraging its Swiss expertise to offer professional crypto services primarily in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Banks and asset managers may soon see more integrated crypto solutions.

“Nomura’s expansion into digital assets is aligned with the acceleration of regulatory reforms in Japan, paving the way for more institutional engagement,” noted in recent reports on this significant move.

Japan’s Crypto Surge: Institutional Demand and Market Dynamics

Did you know? Japan’s cryptocurrency transactions reached ¥33.7 trillion (approximately $230 billion) in the first seven months of 2025, highlighting a dramatic growth in trading activity and institutional demand.

Bitcoin’s current market data reveals a price of $120,468.20 and a market cap of approximately $2.40 trillion, dominating 57.98% of the market. CoinMarketCap reports a 1.41% price increase over 24 hours, underscoring strong movements over recent months.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:24 UTC on October 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Nomura Holdings 2025 Annual Report – Investor Insights provides detailed insights into strategic developments including their digital asset ventures.

Coincu research highlights potential financial and regulatory progress as Japan pioneers updated crypto frameworks. Technological advancements suggest expanded institutional involvement, driven by transparent regulatory environments and proactive industry participants, may lead to sustained growth in digital asset investments.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/nomura-japan-crypto-expansion/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

