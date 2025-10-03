ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Nomura-owned subsidiary, Laser Digital, is reportedly in preliminary discussions with Japan’s Financial Services Agency to apply for a crypto asset trading license. According to a Bloomberg report, Laser Digital Holdings is planning to apply for a crypto trading license in…Nomura-owned subsidiary, Laser Digital, is reportedly in preliminary discussions with Japan’s Financial Services Agency to apply for a crypto asset trading license. According to a Bloomberg report, Laser Digital Holdings is planning to apply for a crypto trading license in…

Nomura subsidiary eyes crypto license in Japan: report

By: Crypto.news
2025/10/03 18:27

Nomura-owned subsidiary, Laser Digital, is reportedly in preliminary discussions with Japan’s Financial Services Agency to apply for a crypto asset trading license.

Summary
  • Nomura-owned Laser Digital is preparing to apply for a crypto trading license in Japan to serve institutional clients.
  • Despite recent financial setbacks, Nomura continues to deepen its crypto push through Laser Digital with funds, stablecoin initiatives, and acquisitions.

According to a Bloomberg report, Laser Digital Holdings is planning to apply for a crypto trading license in order to offer trading services to institutional clients. The Switzerland-based firm is reportedly in pre-consultation talks with Japan’s Financial Services Agency for the license.

If granted approval by the FSA, Laser Digital will be able to provide broker-dealer services for both traditional financial institutions and crypto firms, as well as digital-asset exchanges operating in Japan.

Chief Executive Officer of Laser Digital, Jez Mohideen, said to Bloomberg that the firm’s entry into Japan reflects their optimism in the continued growth of Japan’s crypto industry.

As of late, the volume of crypto transactions in Japan has managed to double in just the span of seven months this year, catapulting to 33.7 trillion yen or approximately $230 billion according to data from the Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association.

This shows that there has been renewed interest in the Japanese crypto industry as more investors flock to digital assets.

Established in 2022, Laser Digital has already started offering a range of digital-asset services including asset management and venture capital. The Nomura-owned subsidiary firm obtained a full crypto business license in Dubai in 2023. It also set up a Japanese unit within that same year.

Unfortunately, Laser Digital has been pulled back by its losses. Nomura reported a quarterly loss in its European market in most part due to Laser’s “not very good” performance. Back in 2022, Mohideen had expected Laser to turn a profit within two years of its launch, though he later cautioned that breaking even might take longer.

Nomura makes moves into crypto

This is not the first time Nomura Holdings’ makes a move into the crypto space through its subsidiaries. Through Laser Digital, Nomura has launched products such as the Bitcoin Adoption Fund and an Ethereum Adoption Fund. These products give institutional investors exposure to those assets, sometimes with yield enhancements like staking.

Not only that, Laser Digital is exploring the creation of stablecoins in Japan, both JPY-pegged and USD-pegged tokens, in collaboration with GMO Internet Group. This includes “Stablecoin-as-a-Service” offerings, with regulatory, back-end, and blockchain integration support.

Back in October last year, Komainu, a crypto custodian provider backed by Nomura Group, purchased crypto custodian firm Propine. The purchase led to speculation that Nomura would be acquiring more crypto firms to expand into web3.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004952-4.29%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.81%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1688-3.48%
MANTRA
OM$0.09203-4.99%
OP
OP$0.3581-5.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.01471-28.45%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006619-8.06%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,845.35
$103,845.35$103,845.35

-1.79%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,514.54
$3,514.54$3,514.54

-2.07%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.25
$161.25$161.25

-3.29%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2703
$2.2703$2.2703

-2.43%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16338
$0.16338$0.16338

-2.14%