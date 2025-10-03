ExchangeDEX+
Nomura to Launch Crypto Trading in Japan

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 17:43
Nomura Holdings is preparing to launch crypto trading services for institutional clients in Japan, marking a significant step by the country’s largest brokerage into digital assets.

The move reflects rising expectations for regulatory reforms, growing trading volumes, and increasing interest from domestic financial institutions, suggesting that crypto is moving closer to mainstream acceptance within Japan’s capital markets.

Market Momentum and Institutional Participation

According to a Bloomberg report, Nomura subsidiary Laser Digital intends to position itself as a broker-dealer if approval is granted, providing services to banks, financial institutions, and other licensed exchanges in Japan.

CEO Mohideen highlighted that the company is “preparing to take full advantage of the anticipated changes,” framing the entry as a sign of confidence in Japan’s evolving digital asset landscape.

Recent moves by other domestic players also indicate increasing institutional acceptance. BeInCrypto reported on October 1 that Daiwa Securities, Japan’s second-largest brokerage, began offering a service allowing customers to use Bitcoin and Ethereum as collateral for yen-denominated loans.

Industry participants see such initiatives as part of a gradual integration of crypto assets into Japan’s financial system.

Nomura established Laser Digital in 2022, aiming to build a comprehensive suite of digital asset services. The company secured a full crypto business license in Dubai in 2023 and subsequently set up a Japanese subsidiary. Despite these efforts, the venture has faced headwinds.

Why Big Securities Are Shifting Into Crypto

The simultaneous moves by Nomura and Daiwa highlight how Japan’s top two securities firms are adjusting to changing conditions. Domestic regulation is under review, with proposals to recognize crypto assets as financial products under revised securities law. Such changes could offer institutional investors greater clarity and a stronger framework for participation.

At the same time, demand from Japanese asset managers is growing. A 2024 survey conducted by Nomura and Laser Digital found that more than half of institutional investors expect to allocate to digital assets within three years, typically in the 2–5% range of portfolios. Many cited ETFs, staking, and lending products as key entry points.

For traditional brokerages, the shift reflects both opportunity and necessity. With fee-based revenues from equities and bonds under pressure, diversifying income sources has become critical. Digital assets, seen as partly uncorrelated with traditional markets, represent both a potential growth area and a tool for risk diversification.

Daiwa has been developing crypto-related services since 2018 through subsidiaries such as Fintertech, while Nomura is positioning itself to scale institutional trading. Together, their entry signals a growing willingness by established firms to integrate digital assets into Japan’s broader financial system—an indication that crypto may be moving from the periphery toward the core of mainstream finance.

Securing an FSA license would be a critical step for Laser Digital to scale its operations. Approval would allow the firm to offer crypto trading services to Japanese financial institutions, strengthening its presence in one of the world’s largest regulated markets.

The outcome will provide a key signal of Japan’s readiness to expand its role in the global digital asset industry.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/nomura-entry-into-japan-crypto-market/

