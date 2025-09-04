Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy with STIP–NAM Traceability, Entering a Global Acquisition Window.

ORLANDO, Estados Unidos, September 3rd, 2025, FinanceWire

OGRD Alliance announces PLPC-DB, a non-cellular oncology immunotherapy platform designed to overcome the barriers of cost, scalability, and infrastructure in cancer innovation. Unlike cell- or gene-based therapies, PLPC-DB is a lyophilized phospholipoproteic complex with validated stability for more than 18 months at room temperature, eliminating cold-chain dependency and reducing operational costs by over 60%.

FOUNDATION IN REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE

For more than a decade, the OncoVix program in Latin America has provided structured patient monitoring and data collection. This Real-World Evidence (RWE) backbone enabled the creation of the Structured Immunophenotypic Traceability Platform (STIP), now enhanced with a Network Access Module (NAM). STIP–NAM extends traceability to interoperable, auditable formats across jurisdictions, supporting regulators, investors, and partners without requiring sequential Phase I–III trials.

SCIENTIFIC DIFFERENTIATION

PLPC-DB coordinates innate and adaptive immune activation (NK, CD8⁺, CD4⁺ Th1), enhances antigen presentation, and reduces inhibitory cytokines such as IL-10 and TGF-β. Its platform is documented in five PubMed-indexed Q1 publications and eleven Tier-1 oncology congress presentations, under the scientific leadership of Dr. Ramón Gutiérrez-Sandoval M.D., oncopathologist and CSO of OGRD Alliance.

MARKET AND REGULATORY PROFILE

The global oncology immunotherapy market exceeds USD 120B, expanding at ~10% CAGR. Current therapies often demand complex cold chains and costly infrastructure. PLPC-DB bypasses these limitations, offering a reproducible, scalable platform aligned with sustainability goals (UN Agenda 2030, Vision 2030).

External validation letters from independent regulatory consultancies confirm dossier maturity, aligned with international regulatory standards (including FDA and EMA frameworks). Valuation floor is secured at USD 350M+ in 2025 2H, with upside >USD 600M upon advancing to formal regulatory submissions and >USD 1B after favorable international review outcomes.

STRATEGIC LICENSING AND ACQUISITION WINDOW

PLPC-DB is in a preferential pre-sale phase reserved for qualified contacts. Following this stage, structured territorial licensing mechanisms may open.

Acquisition Options: OGRD Alliance confirms that both 80% and 100% ownership stakes in PLPC-DB are available for immediate acquisition, subject to due diligence and binding agreements.

About OGRD Alliance

OGRD Alliance is a global biotechnology group focused on advancing next-generation immunology platforms. With over a decade of research and a strong international regulatory framework, we lead programs including PLPC-DB, a pioneering oncology immunotherapy platform, and PLPC-NX, an advanced immunoceutical line for immune wellness. Our work combines science, integrity, and strategic partnerships to expand access across the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the MENA region.

PLPC-DB remains investigational. This release is for informational purposes only and refers exclusively to scientific findings, regulatory documentation, and investment opportunities. No therapeutic claims are being made.

