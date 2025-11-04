ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

By: Hackernoon
2025/11/04 09:24
  • Prologue
  • Diagrammatic(s) Rules
  • Straight-forward Eikonal
  • Legacy Bosonization
  • Wonton Holography
  • Holographic Propagators
  • Strange Cuprates
  • Stranger Things
  • Epilogue

Stranger Things

\ The propagator (21) obtained with the use of (44) was shown to develop three distinct FS [44], thus hinting at flattening of the renormalized fermion dispersion and bringing about an intrinsic instability towards the formation of a ’flat band’ characterized by z > 1 [20, 45].

\ Interestingly, if the interaction function D(ω, k) were to be molded into (1) by choosing ρ = 2 and ξ → −∞ the HV exponents would be taking values z = 1, θ = 0, thus satisfying (41) but not (40). On the other hand, matching the holographic asymptotics (31) would only be possible for θ = 2 which doesn’t satisfy (40) either.

\ The interactions (1) with ξ = ρ = 1 also arise in the 2d problem of half-filled Landau level with unscreened Coulomb interactions [5]. The first-order self-energy (4) now demonstrates a ’marginal FL’ behavior

\

\ In the N → 0 limit one then obtains the counterpart of (11)

\

\ which would be marginally consistent - as far as the overall power-counting is concerned - with the holographic action (31) that would yield mere constants (or, at most, logarithms) for z = 1 and θ = 0 in both large-r and -τ limits.

\ Similar to the discussion of the case ξ = 1, it has been argued that the behavior (46) can only develop in some intermediate regime. By contrast, at the longest times an essentially free algebraic behavior, G(τ, r → 0) ≈ G0(τ, r → 0), was found, whereas at large distances the propagator was predicted to experience no more than a logarithmic suppression, G(τ → 0, r) ≈ G0(τ → 0, r)/ ln r [8].

\

\ Yet another physically relevant example of the 2d interaction (1) with ρ = 2, ξ = 0 corresponds to the socalled ’spin-fermion’ model of itinerant fermions coupled by antiferromagnetic fluctuations where the momentum k is measured with respect to the AFM ordering vector [46]. Neglecting the (in fact, all-important) complications associated with a non-circular shape of the realistic FS one computes (10) in the form

\

\ Also, the theory of compressible even-denominator QHE states that were originally described in terms of the finite density ’composite fermions’ [5], was later reformulated to elucidate its hidden Dirac properties [47, 48].

\ In 1d the pseudo-relativistic behavior sets in generically in the presence of partially filled bands. By using the standard bosonization one readily obtains the faster-than-algebraic decay of the propagator [49]

\

\ that can be thought of as the 1d analog of the Mott insulating state. Considering that in 1d no Landau damping can occur, the formal values of the HV exponents, z = 1 and θ = 0, obtained from (4) and (41) for ρ = 0 and ξ → −∞ yield the asymptotics (31) whose power counting is roughly consistent with (48).

\

\ Contrary to the original expectations, though, the amplitude (49) was shown to manifest η3 < 0 under the use of a gauge invariance-preserving regularization scheme [51].

\ Obviously, being just one (albeit a rather natural one) out of infinitely many other gauge-invariant amplitudes the function (49) may not be necessarily representative of the general behavior. In fact, its dependence on the contour Γ is somewhat reminiscent of that on the gauge in the case of the ordinary (non-gauge-invariant, albeit unique) propagator.

\

\

:::info Author:

(1) D. V. Khveshchenko, Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC 27599.

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

:::

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0,000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44,1992-1,80%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,00015198+6,85%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is undergoing a major transformation. While speculative tokens once dominated headlines, a new wave of blockchain projects is reshaping the landscape: tokens backed by real-world assets (RWA). As total value locked (TVL) in DeFi continues to rebound, investors are shifting toward projects that combine yield potential with tangible, income-generating assets. […]
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0,0047754+48,81%
Allo
RWA$0,004505-0,94%
Starpower
STAR$0,12251-0,29%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 01:00

Trending News

More

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

XRP Ledger Reveals Major Milestone, 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Drops Epic $250k Bitcoin Price Prediction, Whales Dump Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105 637,81
$105 637,81$105 637,81

+0,55%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 543,18
$3 543,18$3 543,18

+0,67%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5508
$2,5508$2,5508

+0,85%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166,36
$166,36$166,36

+0,04%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17921
$0,17921$0,17921

-0,01%