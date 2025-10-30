Nordea Bank allows clients to trade synthetic ETPs pegged to Bitcoin on its platform.

PANews reported on October 30 that, according to Bloomberg, Nordea Bank Abp, one of the largest banks in the Nordic region, announced it is abandoning its previous reserved stance on cryptocurrencies and, for the first time, allowing customers to trade Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded products (ETPs) through its platform. In its statement, Nordea said that it had previously maintained a "cautious approach" due to the lack of regulation and investor protection in the crypto market, but now that the market has "matured," it has decided to open trading in the relevant products. However, the bank emphasized that it only provides trading access and will not offer investment advice on the products. PANews reported on October 30 that, according to Bloomberg, Nordea Bank Abp, one of the largest banks in the Nordic region, announced it is abandoning its previous reserved stance on cryptocurrencies and, for the first time, allowing customers to trade Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded products (ETPs) through its platform. In its statement, Nordea said that it had previously maintained a "cautious approach" due to the lack of regulation and investor protection in the crypto market, but now that the market has "matured," it has decided to open trading in the relevant products. However, the bank emphasized that it only provides trading access and will not offer investment advice on the products.