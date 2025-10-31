Nordea to allow Bitcoin-linked ETP trading on its platforms

Key Takeaways

Nordea will allow trading of Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded products (ETPs) on its platforms.

This move broadens access to crypto-linked investments for Nordea’s clients via traditional banking services.

Nordea, a prominent Nordic banking group, will let customers trade Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded products on its platforms. The move enables the bank’s clients to access crypto-linked investment options through traditional banking channels.

The development reflects growing integration of digital assets into European financial services. Nordic financial institutions are increasingly incorporating crypto products, with platforms like Nordnet offering similar ETP trading to broaden investor access.

Crypto fund providers like Valour are collaborating with regional banks to list ETPs, facilitating seamless trading of assets tied to cryptocurrencies in the European market. European exchanges such as Norwegian Block Exchange are expanding fiat-to-crypto services, supporting broader adoption of tokenized assets in the region.

The availability of Bitcoin-linked ETPs through major banking platforms represents continued mainstream adoption of regulated crypto investment products across Nordic markets.