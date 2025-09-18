Norio Ventures plans to raise €10 million fund to invest in blockchain startups

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Business Post, Norio Ventures is raising a 10 million euro fund to invest in fintech startups focusing on blockchain technology (covering pre-seed and seed rounds).
Norio Ventures is led by Pete Townsend, who previously led the Techstars Web3 accelerator program in Dublin and served as a non-executive director at Coinbase. The first close of Norio Ventures Fund I is expected to close in April.
