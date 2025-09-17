North America Crypto Volume Hits $2.3 Trillion, Chainalysis Report Reveals

By: Coinspeaker
2025/09/17 22:33

North America has established itself as a major center for cryptocurrency activity, with significant transaction volumes recorded over the past year.

The region’s growth highlights an increasing institutional and retail interest in digital assets, particularly within the United States.

According to a new report from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis published on September 17, North America received $2.3 trillion in cryptocurrency value between July 2024 and June 2025. This volume represents 26% of all global transaction activity during that period.

The report suggests this activity was influenced by a more favorable regulatory outlook and institutional trading strategies.

A peak in monthly value was recorded in December 2024, when an estimated $244 billion was transferred in a single month.

ETFs and Tokenization Drive Adoption

The rise of spot Bitcoin BTC $115 630 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $43.01 B ETFs has been a significant factor in the market’s expansion.

U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now hold over $120 billion in assets under management (AUM), making up a large portion of the roughly $180 billion held globally.

The strong demand is reflected in a recent resumption of inflows, although the products are not without their detractors, with author Robert Kiyosaki calling ETFs “for losers.”

The market for tokenized real-world assets also saw notable growth. While funds holding tokenized U.S. treasuries expanded their AUM from approximately $2 billion to more than $7 billion, the trend is expanding into other asset classes.

This includes the recent launch of tokenized equities by platforms looking to broaden on-chain investment options.

These yield-bearing assets are gaining popularity with crypto-native institutions and are increasingly used as collateral in DeFi. This activity contributes to the growth of major protocols, a trend highlighted by Aave’s record-breaking deposits.

The growth in both ETFs and tokenization points to the deepening integration of digital assets within the U.S. financial system.

The report also notes that North American markets show more volatility than other regions, likely due to a higher concentration of institutional trading.

However, retail activity remains strong, with centralized exchanges processing trillions in trades for everyday users.

next

The post North America Crypto Volume Hits $2.3 Trillion, Chainalysis Report Reveals appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1311+4.01%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2821-1.26%
Major
MAJOR$0.16357+2.17%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1311+4.01%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07078-20.44%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629+8.63%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5557+7.40%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why