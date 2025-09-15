North Korea-linked hackers used ChatGPT to create fake military IDs

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 02:18
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1783-7.80%
Threshold
T$0.01663-1.12%
Union
U$0.01694+39.72%
RealLink
REAL$0.06407-0.75%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0416-9.81%

A North Korea-backed hacking group called Kimsuky used ChatGPT to build a fake South Korean military ID and launched a phishing attack targeting journalists, researchers, and human rights workers, according to cybersecurity firm Genians.

The email carrying the deepfake ID contained malware built to steal information from the recipients’ devices. This campaign is part of a wider pattern of North Korean cyber-operations using AI to carry out global espionage.

The phishing email was disguised to look like it came from a real military account, ending in .mil.kr. There was no photo attachment, no image of the ID. Instead, there was a hidden payload ready to infect the target’s system.

Genians confirmed that the fake military ID was generated using ChatGPT after bypassing the platform’s restrictions. When asked to generate the ID directly, the tool initially refused. But researchers managed to bypass the block by changing how the prompt was written.

Once the prompt was rewritten, the system produced a convincing draft, enough to bait victims into clicking the embedded malware.

AI tools help North Korean hackers build fake résumés, identities, and malware

The same strategy wasn’t limited to South Korea. In August, the AI firm Anthropic said it found North Korean hackers using its Claude Code model to apply for remote jobs with U.S. Fortune 500 companies.

The hackers used Claude to pass coding interviews, create full work histories, and even do technical assignments after getting hired. The operation gave North Korea direct access to corporate systems inside the U.S. without needing to break through any firewalls.

In February, OpenAI banned accounts tied to North Korea that had used its tools to make fake résumés, cover letters, and social media posts. These profiles were designed to trick people into helping the regime’s campaigns, knowingly or not.

Mun Chong-hyun, director at Genians, said these new techniques show how North Korea has now integrated AI at every stage of the hacking process, from planning and tool creation to phishing and impersonation.

“Attackers can use AI to map scenarios, write malware, and even pretend to be recruiters,” Mun said. The U.S. government has said that North Korea’s cyber efforts are part of a bigger operation.

They believe the regime in Pyongyang is using hacking, crypto theft, and shadow IT contracts to collect data, gather intelligence, and generate funds to support its nuclear weapons program while dodging international sanctions.

Back in 2020, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a formal advisory describing Kimsuky as being “most likely tasked by the North Korean regime with a global intelligence-gathering mission.”

The group has been active since 2012 and has focused its attacks on foreign policy experts, think tanks, and government agencies in South Korea, Japan, and the United States.

Most of the time, they use spearphishing emails to gain entry into systems, extract sensitive information, and track high-level discussions about nuclear strategy, sanctions, and regional security.

U.S. and South Korean officials warn of rising threat

The Genians report also confirmed that the latest victims were carefully chosen. The hackers went after people with strong ties to issues surrounding North Korea, such as activists, journalists, and defense researchers. It’s still unknown how many devices were actually compromised.

But the fact that they were able to spoof a South Korean military email domain and insert malware into a seemingly harmless message shows how dangerous this method is.

During the investigation, Genians tried replicating the hackers’ method using ChatGPT themselves. Their experiment confirmed that while ChatGPT is designed to block illegal content like fake government IDs, attackers were still able to work around it with minor changes in language.

The end result was an ID template that didn’t look suspicious until it was too late.

CISA, FBI, and CNMF have now called on anyone working in sensitive fields related to North Korea to tighten their security. They warned that Kimsuky continues to use phishing, fake recruiter accounts, and spoofed domains to get into networks.

Their main suggestions include enabling multi-factor authentication, rolling out phishing awareness training, and setting up stronger filters for suspicious emails.

The U.S. intelligence community has long said that cyber operations are now one of North Korea’s primary tools for bypassing sanctions.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/north-korea-hackers-chatgpt-fake-military-id/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CryptoAppsy Redefines Digital Coin Insights

CryptoAppsy Redefines Digital Coin Insights

The digital currency marketplace constantly evolves, demanding consistent vigilance from participants. To thrive, one requires tools that provide accurate and timely information.Continue Reading:CryptoAppsy Redefines Digital Coin Insights
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 02:08
Share
BlockchainFX Headlines With Passive Income Rewards While BlockDAG and MAGACOIN Fuel 2025 Market Buzz

BlockchainFX Headlines With Passive Income Rewards While BlockDAG and MAGACOIN Fuel 2025 Market Buzz

Crypto presales in 2025 are heating up, with projects like BlockchainFX, BlockDAG, and MAGACOIN Finance attracting massive inflows. But one question dominates the minds of early buyers: which project has the 1000x potential to create the next wave of crypto millionaires? Among the many presale crypto 2025 opportunities, BlockchainFX ($BFX) stands out with its explosive
Wink
LIKE$0.010517-2.89%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00661+3.12%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.028228+10.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 02:00
Share
A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xF89…8AEfe created in 2018 bought 1,501 ETH at an average price of $2,530 five hours ago, with
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1443-2.23%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0838-4.98%
Ethereum
ETH$4,616.46-0.83%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:39
Share

Trending News

More

CryptoAppsy Redefines Digital Coin Insights

BlockchainFX Headlines With Passive Income Rewards While BlockDAG and MAGACOIN Fuel 2025 Market Buzz

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

The public game chain Ronin and the ecological game ROMW are caught in a Rashomon of mutual tearing, and users "pay the bill" for the breakup