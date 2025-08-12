Norway's sovereign wealth fund's Bitcoin exposure surges 192% to 7,161 coins in 2025

PANews reported on August 12th that according to CryptoCrunch, the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund (Norges Bank Investment Management, NBIM) saw its indirect Bitcoin holdings increase by 192% year-over-year this year, reaching 7,161 Bitcoins, with a market value of approximately $844 million. This represents a significant increase from the 3,821 Bitcoins held at the end of 2024. This increase was primarily driven by investments in Bitcoin-heavy companies such as Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) and Marathon Digital, with Strategy contributing 3,005.5 Bitcoins and Marathon 216.4. Blockchain, Coinbase, and Japan's Metaplanet also contributed 85.1, 57.2, and 50.8 Bitcoins, respectively. Analysts suggest that institutions are indirectly increasing their digital asset holdings through holdings in Bitcoin reserve companies.

