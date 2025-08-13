‘Nothing Left to Use’ — Monero Reorg and Samourai Takedown Spark Privacy Doomsday Talk

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 06:45
Qubic
QUBIC$0.0000028625-3.37%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01286-6.74%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.1035+3.08%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.019934-14.61%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00713-0.83%

Amid the storm over the Qubic/Monero clash, some warn that privacy’s slow fade is picking up speed — first with the fall of Tornado Cash, then the loss of Samourai Wallet, and now, Monero’s latest setback.

The Great Privacy Purge

On social media, X user Karbon told their 86,900 followers that recent blows to Monero and other projects have gutted crypto privacy. “Tornado cash – gone, Samourai – gone, Monero – in the middle of a 51% attack,” Karbon wrote. “There’s nothing left to use if you want privacy. Great job team. Yay number go up.”

Karbon was pointing to a string of recent hits to crypto privacy: Tornado Cash was sanctioned and effectively blacklisted, Samourai Wallet was hit with legal action and lost its infrastructure, and now Monero is facing a pool that managed to reorganize several blocks. Privacy coins have endured years of exchange delistings, and privacy-focused crypto projects now appear so heavily suppressed that using them has become increasingly difficult.

‘Nothing Left to Use’ — Monero Reorg and Samourai Takedown Spark Privacy Doomsday Talk

Karbon’s X post drew nearly 200,000 views and sparked a flood of reactions. “Everyone being more worried about Fartcoin price action than a Monero 51% attack pretty much sums up the state crypto,” Zack Voell wrote. One user asked Karbon whether the Monero 51% attack was simply about mining, noting that those carrying it out might have a vested interest in keeping the network running as it is.

“Do you feel safe using it rn, knowing they just had a reorg and can censor txs?” Karbon asked the person. “What’s the max amount you’d risk moving around under those conditions?” Others agreed that the erosion of privacy has only deepened with each passing year. “Blockchain will end up supercharging the surveillance state and cash will be the only way to preserve privacy—The irony,” another person replied on the thread.

The discussion highlights a growing divide between those focused on asset prices and the bull market, and those alarmed by the shrinking space for privacy in crypto. As a great deal of people celebrate today’s crypto gains, others warn that without accessible, censorship-resistant tools, the industry risks undermining one of its core promises: empowering individuals to transact without constant oversight or control.

The broader concern is whether crypto’s future will favor convenience and compliance over the principles that once defined it. If privacy becomes an afterthought, the technology’s transformative potential could narrow to little more than a speculative asset class, leaving its original vision sidelined in favor of a system far closer to traditional finance than its pioneers imagined.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,177.42-4.04%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003022+3.59%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0137-5.19%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.268177-8.67%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002034-3.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge