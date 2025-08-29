Notre Dame Football Hasn’t Been This Close To A National Title In 37 Years, So Guess What?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 19:04
Threshold
T$0.01621-1.93%
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0.0003702+26.08%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4851-3.17%
GET
GET$0.009469-1.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10452-0.81%

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 09: Jeremiyah Love #4 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish poses after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions 27-24 in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The University of Notre Dame features the Golden Dome and Touchdown Jesus. There also are stately maple trees between Gothic-styled buildings, the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes for miracles and at least another $20 million on the way for the Fighting Irish this season after a second consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff.

Well, that’s the plan.

But here’s what the Irish don’t have, and that is, more than just memories of their last football national championship, which occurred after dinosaurs first breathed.

Actually, Notre Dame’s last football title involved the 1988 season, which is the same thing as prehistoric times for the Irish, owners of 25 national championships overall, but just 11, according to the consensus of those voting in major polls.

Now get this: From offense to defense to the sidelines and to most other places in between, this is the Irish’s most talented football team since the start of their prehistoric times without a national championship.

They are motivated, too.

“I remember the work we put in to get there. I remember that it wasn’t enough,” Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love wrote this week for The Players’ Tribune, referring to last year, which evolved into another “almost” season for the Irish during the past four decades.

Paragraph after paragraph, Love shared his grief from January at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he, his teammates and Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman culminated their journey from an ugly home loss during the second game of the season against Northern Illinois (I mean, did the Irish really lose to an unranked Mid-American Conference foe that was a four-touchdown underdog?) to the national championship game against Ohio State.

Notre Dame didn’t win, partly because the Buckeyes were about a Wil Howard better at quarterback, but mostly because the Irish failed to “Wake up the Echoes,” as demanded in their legendary Victory March, until they dropped their jitters in the second half to turn a rout into a squeaker.

Not that it mattered.

SOUTH BEND, IN – MARCH 02: Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) watch court side during a women’s college basketball game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on March 02, 2025 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“And I remember what Coach Free said to us in the locker room after the game,” Love also wrote for The Players’ Tribune. “’Our national championship hasn’t been denied — it’s just been delayed.’”

Whatever the case, Notre Dame got all of that loot.

Here’s how: When the Irish made the CFP last season for only the second time since the event’s debut in 2014, they earned $4 million like the other 11 teams. Then the Irish pocketed $4 million after they beat Indiana in the first round and $6 million when they knocked off Georgia to reach the quarterfinals.

Notre Dame got another $6 milion after it made the championship game with a victory over Penn State in the semifinals.

The other members of last season’s College Football Playoff (CFP) had to split their paydays with conference members. In contrast, since the Irish are an independent, they stuffed every cent of that $20 million overall into their pockets.

It’s not just about the money for Notre Dame.

“I look back at last year, man, and it hurts. It does. But I’m proud of what we accomplished as a group,” Love told The Player’s’ Tribune. “Honestly, and this might sound weird to y’all, but the thing I’m most proud of? The loss to Northern Illinois. Not losing the game, obviously. But how we bounced back. For us to lose at home, against a team outside a major conference … I mean, that stuff derails a program. You see it happen to teams who lose one like that early on and end up with four or five losses.”

To translate, that Northern Illinois upset for the ages made Notre Dame stronger, but is this hurting yet powerful group of Irish players strong enough to win a national championship sooner rather than later?

The world shall see this season, starting Sunday night on national television in Miami, where the Irish will do the frequent for them. They’ll begin with a heavyweight. This time, Notre Dame (fifth in the coaches poll and sixth by the Associated Press) will face another Hurricanes bunch (10th in both polls) claiming to sit on the verge of ressurecting its glory of the 1980s and 1990s.

This is for sure: Notre Dame is loaded.

Every level of the Irish’s defense has certified studs, with a slew of shutdown corners and a defensive line with a seemingly endless supply of quality players. Not only that, but the linebackers are peerless in the country.

On offense, Love and Jadarian Price combined last season for 1,800 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns, and they lead a Notre Dame rushing attack that goes four deep with talent. Nobody has an offensive line with more potency and experience. Elsewhere, this noted Tight End U has several gifted ones on the roster, and the Irish finally have wide receivers who actually can catch and run.

The biggest question mark?

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 20: Head Coach Marcus Freeman hugs CJ Carr #12 of Notre Dame before the National Championship between Ohio State and Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 20, 2025 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Quarterback.

That’s only because CJ Carr will debut as Notre Dame’s starter this season as a redshirt freshman. Other than that, the former five-star recruit already has a few of his toes high in the first round of a future NFL draft.

Yeah, I know. But can the Irish win their first national title since Lou Holtz’s Notre Dame team sprinted all the way to the top 37 years ago? If you do the math, this current drought for the Irish is more than twice as long as the previous one.

The old mark stretched 17 years, when Ara Parseghian took Notre Dame to the national championship in 1966 for the first time since 1949 under Frank Leahy.

Freeman isn’t a College Football Hall of Fame coach like Holtz, Parseghian or Leahy, nor does his resume mirror that of Knute Rockne, the Notre Dame god who captured the opening of his three national titles in 1924.

That said, in Freeman’s fifth season at Notre Dame, he can start his College Football Hall of Fame run now with that national championship “delayed.

If not, and if the Irish only come close for the second consecutive year in the CFP, well, at least the priests who run the university in South Bend, Indiana will get more extra bucks to keep the Golden Dome shiny.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/terencemoore/2025/08/29/notre-dame-football-hasnt-been-this-close-to-a-national-title-in-37-years-so-guess-what/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Canadian Dollar: ING’s Dire Warning on Looming Decline

Canadian Dollar: ING’s Dire Warning on Looming Decline

BitcoinWorld Canadian Dollar: ING’s Dire Warning on Looming Decline In the dynamic world of finance, where every market move can ripple across global assets, even the seemingly distant shifts in traditional currencies like the Canadian Dollar can signal broader economic trends that impact the cryptocurrency landscape. As investors constantly seek alpha, understanding the undercurrents in major forex pairs becomes crucial. Recently, financial giant ING has issued a rather somber assessment, maintaining a decidedly bearish Canadian Dollar outlook. This perspective isn’t just a footnote for forex traders; it’s a potential bellwether for global risk sentiment, which often correlates with the ebb and flow of crypto markets. What’s Driving the Canadian Dollar Outlook? The Canadian Dollar, often referred to as the ‘loonie,’ is known for its sensitivity to commodity prices, particularly crude oil, given Canada’s significant role as an oil exporter. However, its performance is also heavily influenced by global economic health, interest rate differentials, and the monetary policy decisions of the Bank of Canada. ING’s recent pronouncements suggest a confluence of these factors is creating headwinds for the currency. For those tracking digital assets, understanding these macro-economic shifts is vital. A weaker Canadian Dollar, for instance, might reflect broader global economic slowdowns, which could lead to a ‘risk-off’ sentiment across all asset classes, including cryptocurrencies. Conversely, periods of strength often coincide with renewed confidence in global growth. Why is ING Bearish on CAD? Decoding the ING Forecast ING’s bearish stance on the Canadian Dollar stems from a detailed analysis of several key economic indicators and future projections. Their ING forecast points to a challenging environment for the loonie in the near to medium term. Here are some of the primary reasons underpinning their outlook: Slowing Global Growth: A general slowdown in the global economy can dampen demand for commodities, directly impacting Canada’s export revenues and, consequently, the CAD. Diverging Monetary Policies: The pace at which central banks around the world adjust their interest rates plays a critical role. If the Bank of Canada is perceived to be less aggressive in hiking rates compared to, say, the U.S. Federal Reserve, it can make the Canadian dollar less attractive to yield-seeking investors. Domestic Economic Weakness: While Canada’s economy has shown resilience, concerns about household debt levels, the housing market, and the overall pace of economic expansion can weigh on the currency. Commodity Price Volatility: Despite being an oil exporter, significant volatility or sustained declines in oil prices can erode the CAD’s value. This comprehensive assessment from ING provides a critical lens through which to view potential movements in the forex market, which can have ripple effects on investor confidence globally. The Pivotal Role of Oil Prices in CAD Performance It’s impossible to discuss the Canadian Dollar outlook without giving significant attention to oil prices. Canada is one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of crude oil, making its currency highly correlated with energy market fluctuations. When oil prices rise, it typically boosts Canada’s terms of trade, leading to increased export revenues and a stronger CAD. Conversely, a sustained drop in oil prices can put downward pressure on the currency. However, the relationship is not always straightforward. Geopolitical events, supply disruptions, and global demand shifts can all introduce volatility. ING’s bearish outlook suggests they anticipate either subdued oil price growth or a weakening correlation due to other overriding factors. For crypto enthusiasts, understanding this correlation helps contextualize broader market sentiment. A dip in oil prices might signal global economic concerns, potentially influencing risk appetite across all asset classes. Bank of Canada Policy: Navigating Inflation and Growth The monetary policy decisions of the Bank of Canada are another cornerstone of the Canadian Dollar outlook. Like other major central banks, the BoC’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability while supporting sustainable economic growth. Their tools include setting the overnight rate, which influences borrowing costs across the economy. Currently, the Bank of Canada faces the delicate balancing act of taming inflation without triggering a severe economic downturn. ING’s analysis likely factors in the BoC’s projected interest rate path. If the market anticipates the Bank of Canada will pause or even cut rates sooner than other major central banks, it can reduce the attractiveness of holding Canadian dollar-denominated assets, thereby contributing to a weaker currency. This divergence in policy can create significant opportunities or risks in the forex market. Key Considerations for Bank of Canada Policy: Inflationary Pressures: How persistent is inflation in Canada? The BoC’s response will be dictated by its assessment. Economic Data: Employment figures, GDP growth, and consumer spending are all critical inputs for the BoC’s decisions. Global Economic Headwinds: External factors can influence the BoC’s approach, especially if global growth slows significantly. The interplay between these factors shapes the BoC’s stance, which in turn, directly influences the Canadian Dollar’s strength. Navigating the Forex Market: Actionable Insights for Investors Given ING’s bearish Canadian Dollar outlook, what does this mean for investors, particularly those with exposure to or interest in the broader financial markets, including cryptocurrencies? While direct forex trading might be outside the scope for many crypto investors, understanding these macro trends provides valuable context. Here are some actionable insights: Monitor Commodity Markets: Keep a close eye on oil prices and other key commodities. Sustained weakness in these markets could reinforce the bearish CAD narrative. Track Central Bank Communications: Pay attention to statements and rate decisions from the Bank of Canada, as well as the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank. Divergent policies can create significant currency movements. Assess Global Risk Sentiment: A weakening CAD often aligns with a ‘risk-off’ environment. In such periods, traditionally safer assets might perform better, while riskier assets, including some cryptocurrencies, could face pressure. Diversification: For those with Canadian dollar exposure, consider how a weaker CAD might impact your overall portfolio. Diversification across different asset classes and currencies can help mitigate risk. Stay Informed on the ING Forecast: Regularly check for updates from ING and other major financial institutions regarding their currency forecasts. These professional insights can offer valuable perspectives. Understanding these dynamics allows investors to make more informed decisions, whether they are trading forex, holding traditional stocks, or investing in the volatile world of digital assets. Conclusion: Preparing for a Shifting Economic Landscape ING’s maintained bearish Canadian Dollar outlook serves as a significant signal for market participants. The confluence of slowing global growth, potential divergences in central bank policies, and the inherent volatility of oil prices creates a challenging environment for the loonie. The Bank of Canada‘s future policy decisions will be critical in navigating these headwinds. For investors, particularly those in the cryptocurrency space, these macro trends are not isolated events. A weaker Canadian Dollar can be a symptom of broader economic fragility, influencing risk appetite and capital flows across all markets. Staying informed about the ING forecast and the underlying drivers of currency movements is essential for making strategic decisions and preparing for a potentially shifting economic landscape. Vigilance and a well-informed perspective will be key to navigating the complexities ahead. To learn more about the latest Forex market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the Canadian Dollar liquidity. This post Canadian Dollar: ING’s Dire Warning on Looming Decline first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
NEAR
NEAR$2.473-2.13%
Threshold
T$0.01621-1.87%
U
U$0.01051+11.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 18:30
Share
What’s the Best Crypto to Buy Right Now? Mutuum Finance’s (MUTM) Growth Outshines Ripple’s (XRP) 2025 Forecasts

What’s the Best Crypto to Buy Right Now? Mutuum Finance’s (MUTM) Growth Outshines Ripple’s (XRP) 2025 Forecasts

As the crypto market starts a shape-defining trend in 2025, attention has turned to up-and-coming coins leading a decentralized finance (DeFi) revolution. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has been showing strong growth in presale to become one of the most talked-about DeFi platforms.  Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is now standing at $0.035 in presale stage 6. Investors in […]
XRP
XRP$2.8865-4.44%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001652-1.19%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000352--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/29 19:30
Share
Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

PANews reported on June 24 that according to CoinDesk, Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently signed Senate Bill 21, making the state the first state in the United States to establish
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0636-8.35%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 08:38
Share

Trending News

More

Canadian Dollar: ING’s Dire Warning on Looming Decline

What’s the Best Crypto to Buy Right Now? Mutuum Finance’s (MUTM) Growth Outshines Ripple’s (XRP) 2025 Forecasts

Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

Crypto KOL "0xSunNFT" spent 30 ETH today to purchase approximately 80,000 Block tokens

Analysis: Bitcoin faces increasing pressure below key cost base