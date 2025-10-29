ExchangeDEX+
TLDR Novartis stock slipped 0.42% to $122.91 despite reporting strong Q3 2025 results. Net sales rose 8% to $13.9 billion, while operating income jumped 24% to $4.5 billion. Net income surged 23% to $3.9 billion, with EPS climbing 29%. Generics weighed on Entresto sales, offset by growth from Kisqali, Kesimpta, and Pluvicto. Novartis confirmed 2025 [...] The post Novartis AG (NVS) Stock: Slips Despite Strong Q3 Earnings and 24% Operating Income Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.

Novartis AG (NVS) Stock: Slips Despite Strong Q3 Earnings and 24% Operating Income Growth

By: Coincentral
2025/10/29 22:41
TLDR

  • Novartis stock slipped 0.42% to $122.91 despite reporting strong Q3 2025 results.
  • Net sales rose 8% to $13.9 billion, while operating income jumped 24% to $4.5 billion.
  • Net income surged 23% to $3.9 billion, with EPS climbing 29%.
  • Generics weighed on Entresto sales, offset by growth from Kisqali, Kesimpta, and Pluvicto.
  • Novartis confirmed 2025 guidance and continues $30 billion in acquisitions, including Avidity.

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) traded at $122.91 as of October 29, 2025, down 0.42% after reporting strong third-quarter earnings.

NVS Stock Card
Novartis AG, NVS

Despite robust results, the stock slipped as generics began biting into sales of its top-selling heart drug, Entresto.

Strong Financial Performance in Q3 2025

Novartis delivered solid earnings growth during the third quarter of 2025, supported by rising demand for its newer treatments and strategic R&D investments. The company reported net sales of USD 13.9 billion, an 8% year-over-year increase, with major contributions from Kisqali, Kesimpta, and Pluvicto.

Operating income rose 24% to USD 4.5 billion, reflecting higher product sales and lower impairments. Net income climbed 23% to USD 3.9 billion, while earnings per share improved by 29%. The results underscore Novartis’s resilience and effective cost management amid competitive market pressures.

Impact of Generic Competition

Despite overall growth, Novartis faced headwinds from the entry of generic competitors impacting Entresto, its key heart-failure therapy. The company’s adjusted operating income, excluding special items, rose 6% to $5.46 billion, slightly above consensus expectations of $5.4 billion.

The pharmaceutical giant continues to expand through acquisitions to offset declining revenues from aging drugs. It has completed up to $30 billion in acquisitions and licensing deals in 2025, including a $12 billion acquisition of U.S. biotech firm Avidity, strengthening its drug pipeline and future growth prospects.

Focus on Innovation and Market Expansion

Novartis remains focused on advancing high-value medicines and strengthening its global presence. The company continues to invest in AI-driven research and next-generation technology platforms, with key growth markets in the U.S., China, Germany, and Japan.

Having raised its forecasts twice in 2025, Novartis reaffirmed its guidance, expecting full-year sales to grow by a “high single-digit” percentage and adjusted operating income by a “low-teens” percentage.

Performance Overview

Despite the stock’s minor decline following the report, Novartis has delivered strong returns over time. As of October 29, 2025, NVS had a year-to-date return of 30.91% and a one-year return of 10.19%. Over three and five years, total returns stood at 70.85% and 90.82%, respectively, nearly matching the MSCI World benchmark.

Novartis’s third-quarter performance highlights its strong fundamentals, innovative pipeline, and disciplined execution, positioning the company for sustained growth even amid increasing generic competition.

The post Novartis AG (NVS) Stock: Slips Despite Strong Q3 Earnings and 24% Operating Income Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.

