Novartis AG (NVS) Stock: Slips Despite Strong Q3 Earnings and 24% Operating Income Growth

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) traded at $122.91 as of October 29, 2025, down 0.42% after reporting strong third-quarter earnings.
Despite robust results, the stock slipped as generics began biting into sales of its top-selling heart drug, Entresto.
Novartis delivered solid earnings growth during the third quarter of 2025, supported by rising demand for its newer treatments and strategic R&D investments. The company reported net sales of USD 13.9 billion, an 8% year-over-year increase, with major contributions from Kisqali, Kesimpta, and Pluvicto.
Operating income rose 24% to USD 4.5 billion, reflecting higher product sales and lower impairments. Net income climbed 23% to USD 3.9 billion, while earnings per share improved by 29%. The results underscore Novartis’s resilience and effective cost management amid competitive market pressures.
Despite overall growth, Novartis faced headwinds from the entry of generic competitors impacting Entresto, its key heart-failure therapy. The company’s adjusted operating income, excluding special items, rose 6% to $5.46 billion, slightly above consensus expectations of $5.4 billion.
The pharmaceutical giant continues to expand through acquisitions to offset declining revenues from aging drugs. It has completed up to $30 billion in acquisitions and licensing deals in 2025, including a $12 billion acquisition of U.S. biotech firm Avidity, strengthening its drug pipeline and future growth prospects.
Novartis remains focused on advancing high-value medicines and strengthening its global presence. The company continues to invest in AI-driven research and next-generation technology platforms, with key growth markets in the U.S., China, Germany, and Japan.
Having raised its forecasts twice in 2025, Novartis reaffirmed its guidance, expecting full-year sales to grow by a “high single-digit” percentage and adjusted operating income by a “low-teens” percentage.
Despite the stock’s minor decline following the report, Novartis has delivered strong returns over time. As of October 29, 2025, NVS had a year-to-date return of 30.91% and a one-year return of 10.19%. Over three and five years, total returns stood at 70.85% and 90.82%, respectively, nearly matching the MSCI World benchmark.
Novartis’s third-quarter performance highlights its strong fundamentals, innovative pipeline, and disciplined execution, positioning the company for sustained growth even amid increasing generic competition.
