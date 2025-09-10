Novastro Taps Terminus to Integrate Tokenized Assets and Real-World Payments Across APAC

Novastro, a renowned L2 blockchain, has partnered with Terminus, a popular payment platform merging crypto with real-world transfers. The collaboration seeks to solve crypto payment fragmentation by bridging tokenized assets and real-world payments. As the official X announcement points out, the partnership is focused on incorporating QR-code-based crypto payments as well as tokenized assets. Hence, the development is expected to trigger a substantial shift in the user interaction with real-world and digital values across the APAC region.

Novastro x Terminus Partnership Merges Real-World Payments with Tokenized Assets

In collaboration with Terminus, Novastro is combining real-world payments and tokenized assets while also enabling tradable loyalty points. In this respect, the development provides a significant solution for the fragmented crypto payments that often restrict consumers to particular ecosystems or platforms. Another limitation of the loyalty mechanisms is that they are normally kept in closed ecosystems, decreasing the value and flexibility.

On the other hand, Terminus and Novastro attempt to address the respective issue by establishing an unparalleled channel linking everyday financial transfers and on-chain value. With this partnership, consumers can utilize QR-code-based payments with crypto assets, parallel to tokenized rewards. This turns points into exclusively tradable assets that have real-world utility. Apart from that, the partnership will reportedly broaden across diverse blockchain ecosystems, taking into account Solana, Sui, Arbitrum, and Ethereum.

What to Expect from this Partnership?

A key focus of the Novastro-Terminus collaboration is on developers. Thus, with the integration of tokenized RWAs, QR-based payments, and loyalty systems into an inclusive framework, builders can develop next-gen apps across diverse chains. The respective tools offer unique DeFi use cases, digital loyalty, and retail payment, letting developers access a comprehensive toolkit. As a result of this, they can build user-friendly and scalable solutions, leading toward relatively interconnected and unified blockchain ecosystems.