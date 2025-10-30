ExchangeDEX+
NOWPayments Launches $0 USDT (TRC20) Network Fee Offer for New Partners

By: CryptoPotato
2025/10/30 23:55
[PRESS RELEASE – Amsterdam, Netherlands, October 30th, 2025]

The crypto payment gateway invites new merchants to experience seamless and cost-free USDT transactions.

NOWPayments, a non-custodial crypto payment gateway that also offers custody option has announced a limited-time offer that enables new partners to process USDT(TRC20) transactions with zero network fees*.

The initiative aims to encourage businesses across industries – including iGaming, eCommerce, and high-risk sectors – to explore the efficiency of digital payments without added transaction costs. By removing network fees on USDT (TRC20), NOWPayments makes it easier for merchants to experience the convenience and reliability of crypto payments first-hand.

Key benefits:

  • 300+ cryptocurrencies supported
  • Permanent deposit addresses
  • Mass payouts with 0% fee
  • Average transaction time ~3 minutes
  • Fiat support
  • Gateway fees: 0.5% for single-currency payments, 1% for payments with conversion

These capabilities make NOWPayments an ideal solution for businesses seeking fast, transparent, and compliant payment infrastructure that adapts to evolving industry demands.

About NOWPayments

NOWPayments is a non-custodial cryptocurrency payment gateway that additionally provides custodial solutions, enables businesses to accept, manage, and distribute crypto transactions across 300+ digital assets. Founded in 2019, the platform powers crypto payments for iGaming, eCommerce, and other high-risk sectors with deposit addresses, mass payouts, fiat off-ramp capabilities, and average transaction times under three minutes.

Website: https://nowpayments.io

*The offer applies to USDT (TRC20) deposits only, available to new users for two months.

Disclaimer: This is informational communication and not investment, financial or legal advice. This material for informational purposes only. It is not intended as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation and does not create any binding legal obligations. Terms and conditions are subject to change without notice. Cryptoassets are highly volatile and may result in total loss of capital. Service availability and regulatory status depend on your jurisdiction; see our Terms & Conditions. We do not guarantee returns or make forecasts. Communications are intended to be fair, clear and not misleading.

