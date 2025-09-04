NOWPayments to Participate in SiGMA Europe Rome 2025

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/04 22:26
Sigma


AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 3rd, 2025, Chainwire

SiGMA has officially shortlisted NOWPayments in the “Best Crypto Processing” category at the SiGMA Euro-Med Awards 2025. This acknowledgment places NOWPayments among the notable solutions in the crypto payments industry.

In addition, Forbes ranked NOWPayments #1 in its “5 Best Cryptocurrency Gateways of 2025” list — further validating the company’s growing impact on the digital payments landscape.

Participation in SiGMA Europe Rome 2025

NOWPayments has also confirmed its participation in SiGMA Europe Rome 2025, scheduled for November. The conference is one of the largest gatherings for blockchain, fintech, and iGaming, offering a global stage for companies shaping the future of digital finance.

Solutions for iGaming Businesses

NOWPayments provides tailored crypto payment solutions for the iGaming sector. With support for 300+ cryptocurrencies, instant settlements, automated payouts, and compliance features, the gateway offers operators:

  • 0.5% fee - lowest on the market
  • On-ramp & Off-ramp
  • 99.99% API uptime

These capabilities help iGaming platforms adapt quickly in a competitive and fast-changing industry.

(Source: SiGMA Shortlist, Forbes)

About NOWPayments

NOWPayments, founded in 2019, is a cryptocurrency payment gateway offering both custodial and non-custodial solutions. Its mission is to make digital assets accessible for businesses and individuals worldwide by delivering secure, seamless, and flexible payment tools. Supporting more than 300 cryptocurrencies and prioritizing compliance, NOWPayments empowers industries — from e-commerce to iGaming — to adopt crypto with confidence.

ContactHead of PRAlex [email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

