Nubank to Launch Stablecoin Pilot for Credit Card Users

Highlights: Nubank is driving innovation by introducing stablecoin payments on its credit cards. Roberto Campos Neto explains that banks face hurdles using tokenized deposits for safe lending. Stablecoins are transforming Latin America as people seek protection against currency and inflation risks. Nubank, Latin America’s largest digital bank, is set to introduce dollar-pegged stablecoins into its payment system, starting with credit cards. The move was revealed by vice-chairman and former Central Bank of Brazil governor, Roberto Campos Neto, during the Meridian 2025 event, where he highlighted blockchain’s potential to connect digital assets with traditional banking. Nubank is testing stablecoin credit cards! Accept dollar-pegged stablecoins for payments Enable tokenized deposits & lending Faster, dollar-linked payments across Latin America #Crypto #Stablecoins #FinTech #Nubank pic.twitter.com/vZjjmGATyb — PrincipeCripto (@PrincipeCripto) September 19, 2025 Stablecoin Payments Pilot and Banking Challenges Neto told local media that Nubank will start testing stablecoin payments with its credit cards later this year. The initiative aims to bring digital assets closer to mainstream banking. The company has not shared an exact timeline or launch date for the pilot yet. Campos Neto said that most people buy cryptocurrencies to keep their value, not to use them for daily payments. He added that it is important to understand why this is happening, even if the trend is slowly changing. He also explained that banks face a challenge in accepting tokenized deposits and using them to give credit to clients. According to him, central banks are concerned about the rapid growth of digital assets and how to manage them without disrupting traditional credit. “The main problem is finding a solution in which the bank can take a deposit in the form of a token and carry out a credit operation on top of it,” he said. He also talked about the fast adoption of stablecoins, especially in emerging markets. He explained that they provide easier access to the U.S. dollar and help protect against local currency losses and economic uncertainty. Stablecoins in Latin America and Nubank’s Crypto Expansion Nubank started in São Paulo in 2013 and now serves over 100 million customers across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. The bank began working with digital assets about three years ago. It invested 1% of its net assets in Bitcoin and let customers trade crypto. In March, Nubank added four new altcoins for customers. These are Cardano, Cosmos, Near Protocol, and Algorand. This gave people more ways to buy and trade digital assets. Latin America's fintech giant Nubank starts offering services with Cardano, Algorand https://t.co/YQpHmqWOH8 — Cardano Feed ($ADA) (@CardanoFeed) March 26, 2025 In key Latin American markets, remittances are important for many households, and stablecoin use has grown in recent years. In Brazil, stablecoins now account for the majority of crypto transactions. The Central Bank president noted at a Bank for International Settlements event in February that 90% of crypto activity in the country involves stablecoins. Meanwhile, in Argentina, people are increasingly using USDt and USDC as inflation surged into triple digits. In Venezuela, dollar-pegged tokens are beginning to replace the bolívar in everyday transactions. Neighboring countries are witnessing growing stablecoin use. The GENIUS Act, recently signed by President Trump, seeks to strengthen the dollar’s global dominance by supporting dollar-backed stablecoins. The Treasury Department forecasts the stablecoin market will exceed $2 trillion by 2028. This growth highlights the need for better liquidity, smoother interoperability, and clearer regulatory frameworks. US Treasury Secretary: "Stablecoins could reach $2 trillion by 2028" During a hearing before the US Senate, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent predicted that the market for dollar-backed stablecoins could surpass $2 trillion within three years. The GENIUS Act, the stablecoin… pic.twitter.com/iLWYnYN3gU — Atlas21 (@Atlas21_news) June 12, 2025 