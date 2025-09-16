Nubila and Solayer launch joint validator node sale

By: PANews
2025/09/16 10:21
PANews reported on September 16th that Nubila, a global physical AI network project, announced a partnership with Solayer to officially launch the sale of Validator Nodes. The promotion runs until October 1st and is available exclusively through Solayer's Web3 payment tool, Emerald Card. Cardholders enjoy exclusive benefits and priority credit limits during on-chain activities. This partnership not only establishes Emerald Card as a payment method but also expands it into a key payment partner within the Nubila ecosystem.

This sale features three tiers: Cloud Node, Rainy Node, and Sunny Node, each limited to 500 units. Nodes in different tiers correspond to different reward tiers, and users who purchase with an Emerald Card can earn sNUBI points and $LAYER bonuses.

Nubila stated that running a validator node not only provides long-term ecosystem incentives but also allows users to directly participate in the construction of core infrastructure for real-world data on-chain, AI, and DeFi. Nubila and Solayer will continue to explore more application scenarios for crypto payments in daily consumption, promoting the popularization and innovation of Web3 payment experiences. As the countdown continues, the number of nodes is limited, so the sooner you participate, the more rewards and future value you will secure.

