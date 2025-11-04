Nubila announced a strategic partnership with APRO Oracle to jointly build an AI-native oracle layer, connecting the real world with the smart blockchain ecosystem.

PANews reported on November 4th that Nubila has announced a strategic partnership with APRO Oracle, a leading global AI-enhanced oracle platform. The two companies will jointly develop an AI-Native Oracle Layer for the next generation of intelligent ecosystems, enabling real-world data to directly empower AI models and smart contracts.

As the world's first oracle solution designed specifically for AI models and autonomous agents, APRO Oracle is providing real-time, reliable data connectivity for RWA, AI, DeFi, and prediction markets. In this collaboration, Nubila will provide APRO with verifiable physical world environment data through its Real-world Data API, thereby enhancing the reality awareness capabilities of AI models and decentralized applications.

Nubila states that the intelligence of AI depends on the depth of its "understanding of the world," and this understanding must be built upon credible real-world data. Through integration with APRO, Nubila's data will be directly injected into the AI-native oracle network, enabling intelligent agents not only to reason and transact on-chain, but also to respond in real time to changes in the real world.