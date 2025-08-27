Numerai crypto up 41% after JPMorgan’s $500m commitment

With its latest JPMorgan deal, crowdsourced quant hedge fund Numerai will more than double its assets under management.

The crowdsourced quant hedge fund Numerai, backed by legendary investor Paul Tudor Jones, got another major backer. On Tuesday, August 26, Numerai announced that it had secured a $500 million commitment from investment banking giant JPMorgan. The deal more than doubles the quant firm’s assets under management, which are currently at $450 million.

JPMorgan’s commitment adds both institutional legitimacy and a potential new source of revenue for Numerai. For one, with more assets under management, Numerai can expect greater revenue. For this reason, the NMR token rose 41.03% after the announcement and is currently trading at $11.65. Despite the latest surge, the token is still trading below its multi-month high of $25.58 in December 2024.

How the Numberai quant hedge fund works

Numerai is a crowdsourced quant hedge fund, powered by its own native crypto. It enables freelance quant traders to submit their prediction models by staking numeraire (NMR) tokens. Winners earn rewards, while losers lose their staked tokens. What is more, Numerai adds the best-performing models to its master fund, which trades in equities.

JPMorgan committed its funds after the fund achieved a 25% return in 2024, recovering from a loss it suffered one year earlier. Paul Tudor Jones, a world-famous hedge fund investor, is one of the investors in the fund.