Numerai Founder Highlights $20 Million TVL Discrepancy in Numeraire

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 19:14
Capverse
CAP$0.14208+22.27%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001612-0.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016857-2.40%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1246+3.91%
FUND
FUND$0.018-16.66%
Key Points:
  • Numeraire’s actual TVL is $20 million, not $4 million as reported by CoinMarketCap.
  • JPMorgan invests $500 million in Numerai’s AI hedge fund model.
  • The unique staking mechanism affects accurate reporting and investor perceptions.

Numerai founder Richard Craib addressed inaccuracies in reporting the Total Value Locked (TVL) for Numeraire, highlighting CoinMarketCap’s $4 million display versus the actual $20 million.

This discrepancy underscores the need for precise data in evaluating project health, affecting investor perception and Numeraire’s market standing.

Market Reactions and Potential Regulatory Interest

Richard Craib publicly addressed a discrepancy in the reported Total Value Locked (TVL) for Numeraire (NMR). While CoinMarketCap lists the TVL as $4 million, Craib clarified it is actually $20 million. “Due to the unique nature of our staking mechanism, most websites display incorrect Total Value Locked (TVL) for NMR. For example, CoinMarketCap shows $4 million, but it’s actually around $20 million.”

The unique staking mechanism of NMR is cited as the cause.

Community and market reactions include acknowledgment of the potential impact this revelation might have on stakeholding strategies. Richard Craib’s statement on Twitter serves as a reminder of discrepancies in cryptocurrency data reporting.

Market Data and Insights

Did you know? Accurate reporting in DeFi is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and market stability.

According to CoinMarketCap, Numeraire (NMR) is valued at $20.87 with a market cap of $158.25 million and a fully diluted market cap of $229.54 million. The 24-hour trading volume surged by 232.90% to $550.18 million. The coin reported notable price increases over various durations: 24.61% in 24 hours, 38.92% in 7 days, and 138.50% in the last 30 days.

Numeraire(NMR), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:08 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Recent involvement from JPMorgan, with its $500 million allocation to Numerai’s innovative hedge fund model, is significant. Data accuracy in such contexts is essential for evaluating market impacts and token strategies.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/numeraire-tvl-discrepancy-revealed/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Numerai founder: Most websites display incorrect NMR total locked value data

Numerai founder: Most websites display incorrect NMR total locked value data

PANews reported on September 7th that Numerai founder Richard Craib posted on the X platform that due to the unique nature of staking, most websites display incorrect data on NMR's total value locked (TVL). For example, CoinMarketCap shows $4 million, but the actual value is approximately $20 million.
Numeraire
NMR$20.891+19.43%
Share
PANews2025/09/07 18:47
Share
Shiba Inu: Mini Death Cross? Unexpected Price Turnaround

Shiba Inu: Mini Death Cross? Unexpected Price Turnaround

Shiba Inu's market performance is unstable, but some positive signs appear
CROSS
CROSS$0.21503+0.18%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000556+3.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 18:24
Share
Pepenode’s Presale Reaches $800K As It Allows Users to Create Virtual Crypto Mining Rigs

Pepenode’s Presale Reaches $800K As It Allows Users to Create Virtual Crypto Mining Rigs

Pepenode’s presale just passed the $800K mark, following a surge in investor interest shortly after it started. The project’s appeal comes from its mine-to-earn mechanics, which enable meme coin mining in a customized rig, but that’s not necessarily the innovative part. The innovative part is that you get to craft your own rig yourself and […]
GET
GET$0.008647+0.83%
Particl
PART$0.1982+8.30%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1475+4.74%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/07 19:09
Share

Trending News

More

Numerai founder: Most websites display incorrect NMR total locked value data

Shiba Inu: Mini Death Cross? Unexpected Price Turnaround

Pepenode’s Presale Reaches $800K As It Allows Users to Create Virtual Crypto Mining Rigs

Cipher Mining: Mining output in August was 241 BTC, and holdings reached 1,414 BTC

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Slip While Rollblock Captures Attention With 12x – 20x Ambitions From Analysts