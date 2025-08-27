Numeraire price jumps 40% as JPMorgan commits $500m to Numerai

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 03:13
NEAR
NEAR$2,531+6,74%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,486+4,57%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10203+2,10%
Movement
MOVE$0,123+4,41%
Triathon
GROW$0,0109+0,92%
  • Numeraire price is up 40% to near $12.40 after JPMorgan secured $500 million capacity in Numerai.
  • The NMR token jumped to highs last seen in February.
  • JPMorgan’s move sees Numerai more than double its size.

Numeraire (NMR), the native token of the San Francisco-based crypto hedge fund Numerai, has surged more than 40% in the past 24 hours after JPMorgan announced investment in the hedge fund.

On Aug. 26, the Numerai team announced that JPMorgan has secured $500 million in capacity in Numerai, triggering the sharp price surge. Gains outpaced Cronos (CRO), which spiked after Trump Media announced a partnership with Crypto.com.

As NMR price broke to near $12.40, Numeraire’s daily volume jumped more than 800% to over $115 million. The token’s price reached its highest price since February.

NMR price chart by CoinMarketCap

JPMorgan secures $500 million capacity in Numerai hedge fund

As the intersection between artificial intelligence and decentralised finance grows, the crypto sector has become a magnet for top collaborations.

Numerai, the San Francisco-based hedge fund built by data scientists, is one of those in the ascendancy.

On Tuesday, the platform revealed that it had secured a $500 million commitment from JPMorgan Asset Management, with this coming after Numerai saw its assets grow from $60 million to $450 million.

The $500 million allocation follows Numerai’s exceptional performance in 2024, delivering a 25.45% net return with a Sharpe ratio of 2.75.

As highlighted in Numerai’s blog, investment from JPMorgan, one of the largest allocators to quantitative strategies globally, signals Wall Street’s growing confidence in AI-powered financial models.

The Paul Tudor Jones-backed hedge fund is set to see its assets under management more than double after this move.

A rebound that caught Wall Street’s attention

Numerai’s path has not been without setbacks. The firm lost 17% in 2023, echoing the struggles of other experimental quant platforms such as Quantopian, which shut down in 2020 after failing to deliver sustainable returns.

However, Numerai rebounded with a 25% gain in 2024 and has strung together 15 consecutive months of positive performance.

That turnaround drew the attention of institutional investors. “People don’t really want to invest until there’s a track record,” founder Richard Craib said in a Bloomberg report. “And when you’re doing something super unusual and different, like we are, they might wait even longer before they get excited.”

So far in 2025, Numerai’s flagship fund, Numerai One, is estimated to be up about 6% net of fees, compared to a 7% return for an index of quant equity market-neutral funds tracked by Aurum.

The fund has delivered gains in all but one year since inception, including a 20% rally in 2022 when broader markets slumped.

Big news for NMR?

Numerai, founded in 2019, operates a unique crowdsourced hedge fund model that leverages AI and data science.

On the platform, global data scientists can submit stock market predictions through an API and stake NMR tokens to back their models. Successful predictions earn rewards, while incorrect ones result in token burns, creating a dynamic incentive structure.

Additionally, Numerai has recently announced a repurchase of $1 million in NMR, a move that has the data science community excited.

The JPMorgan partnership not only validates Numerai’s vision but also highlights the potential for Numeraire in the crypto-AI sector.

With the hedge fund looking to scale its team and operations, the investor attention on NMR will likely be huge, particularly following this move by JPMorgan.

NMR price reached highs above $93 in May 2021 and  $25.80 in December 2024.

Share this article
Categories
Tags

Source: https://coinjournal.net/news/numeraire-price-jumps-40-as-jpmorgan-commits-500m-to-numerai/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$863,11+2,65%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,128+12,97%
Memecoin
MEME$0,003413+0,82%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Discover the 7 best crypto sportsbooks with BTC and TON support, no KYC, fast payouts, and full football market coverage in 2025.
Bitcoin
BTC$111 774,33+1,53%
TONCOIN
TON$3,169+1,92%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/27 03:44
Share
Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Today, Canary Capital, a digital asset manager, has filed an S-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Trump Coin ETF. Once approved, the ETF will trade under the ticker “MRCA” and will be part of Canary’s larger plan to focus on  American-made crypto projects.  This filing came just […]
U
U$0,0114-8,80%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,489+4,48%
EPNS
PUSH$0,03641+1,50%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 01:48
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?