Nvidia Backs Quantinuum in $600M Round, Valuing Quantum Firm at $10B

Nvidia’s venture capital arm has joined a $600 million funding round for Quantinuum, the quantum computing firm majority-owned by Honeywell.

The deal values Quantinuum at $10 billion, a sharp leap from its $5 billion valuation in early 2024, reflecting soaring investor confidence in the commercialization of quantum technologies.

The investment syndicate includes a roster of major global players such as Honeywell, QED Investors, JPMorgan Chase, Mitsui, Amgen, Mesh, and Korea Investment Partners. In total, 35 investors participated in the round, positioning Quantinuum as one of the most heavily backed companies in the emerging quantum sector.

Preparing for a 2027 IPO

Founded in 2021 through the merger of Cambridge Quantum and Honeywell Quantum Solutions, Quantinuum has quickly established itself as a leader in both hardware and software development.

Its systems focus on areas such as chemistry modeling, machine learning, and cybersecurity applications, all considered fertile ground for quantum breakthroughs.

Honeywell, which retains a 54% ownership stake, confirmed through CEO Vimal Kapur that the fresh capital will support long-term expansion plans, including preparations for a potential initial public offering as early as 2027. With more than 500 employees across the US, UK, Germany, and Japan, Quantinuum is among the few quantum firms scaling globally.

Nvidia’s Quantum Hedge

For Nvidia, the investment is not just financial, it is strategic. Quantum computing is widely seen as a disruptive force that could one day rival or even outpace the most advanced classical AI chips.

In June 2025, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang revised his forecast for quantum adoption, declaring the industry had reached an “inflection point” and was progressing faster than expected.

Rather than ignoring the risk, Nvidia is building bridges between its GPU platforms and quantum systems. By providing software that integrates its chips with quantum devices, Nvidia positions itself to benefit if quantum gains commercial traction. This hedging strategy mirrors broader moves by AI and semiconductor giants to stay aligned with potentially transformative technologies.

Surging Quantum Valuations

Quantinuum’s rapid valuation growth is not an isolated case, it reflects the broader momentum in quantum investment. In Q1 2025 alone, quantum firms raised more than $1.25 billion, more than double the figure from the same period in 2024. Across the whole of last year, private capital poured $2.6 billion into quantum startups, setting a record for the sector.

This acceleration is mirrored in the labor market. According to industry data, job postings in quantum technologies rose 450% between 2018 and 2023, signaling real-world commercial activity beyond research labs. Analysts project the quantum computing job market could reach $8.6 billion by 2027, further underscoring the technology’s growing relevance.

