ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Shares of Nvidia jumped over 4% on Wednesday, pushing the company to a $5 trillion valuation, the first time any company has ever hit that level. This comes right after the stock had already surged 5% the day before, bringing its year-to-date gains to over 50%, as Cryptopolitan reported. What started as a graphics chip […]Shares of Nvidia jumped over 4% on Wednesday, pushing the company to a $5 trillion valuation, the first time any company has ever hit that level. This comes right after the stock had already surged 5% the day before, bringing its year-to-date gains to over 50%, as Cryptopolitan reported. What started as a graphics chip […]

Nvidia becomes first $5 trillion company, expands into government AI, and next-gen wireless

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/29 22:20
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06441-0.10%
4
4$0.06696+1.79%
Everscale
EVER$0.00976-2.40%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01725-0.46%

Shares of Nvidia jumped over 4% on Wednesday, pushing the company to a $5 trillion valuation, the first time any company has ever hit that level.

This comes right after the stock had already surged 5% the day before, bringing its year-to-date gains to over 50%, as Cryptopolitan reported.

What started as a graphics chip company for gamers has turned into the most powerful force behind the current artificial intelligence explosion.

The latest rally kicked in after CEO Jensen Huang told investors Nvidia expects to lock in $500 billion in AI chip orders, while also revealing that the company will build seven new supercomputers for the U.S. government.

These machines are expected to handle national AI workloads and are part of Washington’s growing reliance on private sector tech muscle.

Nvidia expands into government AI and next-gen wireless

Also on Tuesday, Cryptopolitan reported that Jensen had announced that Nvidia is putting $1 billion into Nokia, forming a strategic partnership aimed at building 6G infrastructure.

The two companies plan to work together on tech that could power future wireless networks and connect AI devices in real time.

The effects didn’t stop with Nvidia. Apple and Microsoft also saw gains, with both companies crossing $4 trillion market values after their stocks rose during the tech-fueled rally.

By the end of Tuesday, U.S. stock markets hit new records, boosted by the AI trade. The Nasdaq added 0.6%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.3%, and the Dow Jones rose by 281 points, or 0.6%, pushing all three indexes to all-time intraday highs.

But the rush into AI stocks is raising red flags. Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund and the Bank of England each warned that a sudden pullback in AI spending could slam global equities.

They said markets may be at risk if investor excitement fades. These warnings are landing at a time when valuations are running hotter than ever.

Still, some players in the market are trying to balance the hype. Cathie Wood, head of Ark Invest, said during a panel at Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative that while the AI boom might face a short-term correction, she doesn’t believe it’s a bubble.

“If our expectations for AI … are correct, we are at the very beginning of a technology revolution,” Cathie told CNBC on Tuesday.

Fed decision, Trump-Xi talks, and shutdown worries test traders

As markets break records, traders are also watching the Federal Reserve. The central bank is expected to cut interest rates by 0.25% on Wednesday.

But what matters more to traders is whether Chair Jerome Powell will sound soft in his follow-up remarks. Another cut is also expected in December, and many are betting on it.

The U.S.-China trade relationship is also calming down. After progress over the weekend, all eyes are on President Donald Trump’s upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

Some traders are betting that Trump’s renewed international engagement might reduce the chances of fresh tariffs. Thierry Wizman, global FX and rates strategist at Macquarie, said:

Thierry added, “The prospect of seeing very high tariffs, especially on China, has diminished. To some extent, this also plays to the prospect that the Fed will be dovish too, given there is a connection between lower tariffs and lower inflation.”

Even with all the excitement, not everyone’s confident. The government shutdown is still unresolved, and some investors worry that markets are priced too high.

Despite record-breaking gains, analysts are warning against complacency, especially with major macro risks still hanging over the market. But as of now, Nvidia’s breakout just rewrote the playbook, and everyone else is scrambling to catch up.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007285+0.44%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 13:20
Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver climbed above $50 again, becoming the top performer among traditional assets. Silver has gained a net 58% in the year to date, while BTC stalled with around 30% in net gains.
SILVER
SILVER$0.000000000000064+6.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$106,013+1.35%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 02:35
Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Japan’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FSA intends to impose new stricter requirements for custodial services and at the same time to motivate crypto users to self-manage wallets so as not to be reliant on custodial services.The measure is in the pipeline since the San Francisco agency is very concerned about the situation which it described as “anarchy” in the […]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12527+3.97%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000774+0.78%
Share
Tronweekly2025/11/11 02:56

Trending News

More

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Deze vroege bitcoiner betaalde $100 per BTC, zijn investering is nu $50 miljoen waard

Investing in RentStac (RNS) Today? Here’s How $10,000 Could Turn Into $800,000

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$106,050.75
$106,050.75$106,050.75

+0.94%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,575.80
$3,575.80$3,575.80

+1.59%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5721
$2.5721$2.5721

+1.70%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.94
$167.94$167.94

+0.99%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18039
$0.18039$0.18039

+0.64%