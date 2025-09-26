The post Nvidia CEO predicts Elon Musk will reach 1 gigawatt of AI compute ahead of rivals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicts Elon Musk will achieve 1 gigawatt of AI compute power. xAI’s Colossus II supercomputer will scale to over 500,000 GPUs, a candidate for the first gigawatt-scale AI compute system. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicted that Elon Musk will reach 1 gigawatt of AI compute power, highlighting the entrepreneur’s rapid scaling of artificial intelligence infrastructure. Huang praised Musk’s engineering achievements in building massive supercomputer systems through xAI, his AI company. xAI’s Colossus II supercomputer is scaling to over 500,000 GPUs, positioning it as a potential candidate for the first gigawatt-scale AI compute system. Nvidia has been supplying over 100,000 GPU units for xAI’s latest projects. Musk has stated that xAI will lead in achieving 1 gigawatt of coherent AI training compute before expanding to 10 gigawatts and 100 gigawatts. The gigawatt milestone would represent a significant leap in AI computing capacity, requiring massive power infrastructure and coordination of hundreds of thousands of processing units working in parallel. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/nvidia-ceo-predicts-elon-musk-gigawatt-ai-compute-xai-colossus-supercomputer/The post Nvidia CEO predicts Elon Musk will reach 1 gigawatt of AI compute ahead of rivals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicts Elon Musk will achieve 1 gigawatt of AI compute power. xAI’s Colossus II supercomputer will scale to over 500,000 GPUs, a candidate for the first gigawatt-scale AI compute system. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicted that Elon Musk will reach 1 gigawatt of AI compute power, highlighting the entrepreneur’s rapid scaling of artificial intelligence infrastructure. Huang praised Musk’s engineering achievements in building massive supercomputer systems through xAI, his AI company. xAI’s Colossus II supercomputer is scaling to over 500,000 GPUs, positioning it as a potential candidate for the first gigawatt-scale AI compute system. Nvidia has been supplying over 100,000 GPU units for xAI’s latest projects. Musk has stated that xAI will lead in achieving 1 gigawatt of coherent AI training compute before expanding to 10 gigawatts and 100 gigawatts. The gigawatt milestone would represent a significant leap in AI computing capacity, requiring massive power infrastructure and coordination of hundreds of thousands of processing units working in parallel. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/nvidia-ceo-predicts-elon-musk-gigawatt-ai-compute-xai-colossus-supercomputer/

Nvidia CEO predicts Elon Musk will reach 1 gigawatt of AI compute ahead of rivals

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 22:58
Key Takeaways

  • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicts Elon Musk will achieve 1 gigawatt of AI compute power.
  • xAI’s Colossus II supercomputer will scale to over 500,000 GPUs, a candidate for the first gigawatt-scale AI compute system.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicted that Elon Musk will reach 1 gigawatt of AI compute power, highlighting the entrepreneur’s rapid scaling of artificial intelligence infrastructure. Huang praised Musk’s engineering achievements in building massive supercomputer systems through xAI, his AI company.

xAI’s Colossus II supercomputer is scaling to over 500,000 GPUs, positioning it as a potential candidate for the first gigawatt-scale AI compute system. Nvidia has been supplying over 100,000 GPU units for xAI’s latest projects.

Musk has stated that xAI will lead in achieving 1 gigawatt of coherent AI training compute before expanding to 10 gigawatts and 100 gigawatts.

The gigawatt milestone would represent a significant leap in AI computing capacity, requiring massive power infrastructure and coordination of hundreds of thousands of processing units working in parallel.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/nvidia-ceo-predicts-elon-musk-gigawatt-ai-compute-xai-colossus-supercomputer/

