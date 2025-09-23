TLDR NVIDIA surges 4% with $100B OpenAI deal, fueling AI infrastructure dominance. $100B NVIDIA–OpenAI partnership ignites Wall Street confidence in AI future. NVIDIA climbs on $100B OpenAI pact to power next-gen AI with 10GW systems. Strategic $100B NVIDIA–OpenAI deal sparks investor optimism in AI markets. NVIDIA rallies as $100B OpenAI investment cements AI compute leadership. [...] The post NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Stock: Soars on $100 Billion AI Deal with OpenAI appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR NVIDIA surges 4% with $100B OpenAI deal, fueling AI infrastructure dominance. $100B NVIDIA–OpenAI partnership ignites Wall Street confidence in AI future. NVIDIA climbs on $100B OpenAI pact to power next-gen AI with 10GW systems. Strategic $100B NVIDIA–OpenAI deal sparks investor optimism in AI markets. NVIDIA rallies as $100B OpenAI investment cements AI compute leadership. [...] The post NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Stock: Soars on $100 Billion AI Deal with OpenAI appeared first on CoinCentral.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Stock: Soars on $100 Billion AI Deal with OpenAI

By: Coincentral
2025/09/23 14:53
TLDR

  • NVIDIA surges 4% with $100B OpenAI deal, fueling AI infrastructure dominance.
  • $100B NVIDIA–OpenAI partnership ignites Wall Street confidence in AI future.
  • NVIDIA climbs on $100B OpenAI pact to power next-gen AI with 10GW systems.
  • Strategic $100B NVIDIA–OpenAI deal sparks investor optimism in AI markets.
  • NVIDIA rallies as $100B OpenAI investment cements AI compute leadership.

NVIDIA shares surged nearly 4% on September 22, closing at $183.61 following news of a massive AI investment. The stock slightly dipped after-hours, trading at $183.10 by early morning.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

The surge came after NVIDIA revealed plans to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI to build next-generation AI infrastructure. This partnership aims to deploy 10 gigawatts of NVIDIA systems powering OpenAI’s future models and superintelligence goals. The first systems under this deal will begin operating by the second half of 2026.

The market reacted positively, with volume increasing and confidence growing in NVIDIA’s long-term AI leadership. Analysts noted that the investment reinforced NVIDIA’s dominant role in global compute power. Momentum remained high despite minor retracement after market close.

Strategic AI Partnership: NVIDIA and OpenAI Align

NVIDIA and OpenAI announced a letter of intent to develop large-scale AI infrastructure powered by NVIDIA’s systems and chips. The agreement will roll out progressively, with funding released for each gigawatt deployed, aligning capital with performance milestones. OpenAI selected NVIDIA as its preferred compute and networking partner.

The companies plan to co-optimize infrastructure and software to maximize efficiency and innovation. OpenAI’s planned AI factories will rely on NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform, marking a pivotal shift in scale and strategy. The infrastructure will support advanced training and deployment for future AI models.

NVIDIA’s leadership emphasized the importance of compute infrastructure in shaping tomorrow’s intelligence economy. OpenAI, meanwhile, highlighted the shared decade-long history of collaboration that has fueled their growth. Together, they intend to accelerate global access to powerful AI systems across industries.

Worldcoin Struggles Amid Market Decline but Finds Support

Worldcoin (WLD) dropped by double digits, reaching lows of $1.31 before stabilizing near $1.35. Despite the downturn, the token maintained support as community optimism grew following the OpenAI announcement. Market participants anticipated potential secondary effects due to OpenAI’s role in Worldcoin’s mission.

The token’s ties to Sam Altman, who leads both OpenAI and the Worldcoin project, kept sentiment buoyed despite broader crypto weakness. Although not directly linked to the NVIDIA investment, the collaboration renewed attention on projects associated with OpenAI’s leadership. Traders remained cautious but watched key support levels closely.

Worldcoin’s roadmap aligns with OpenAI’s broader goals, including advancing proof-of-human systems. While the price action stayed bearish, hopes lingered for a rebound on renewed AI momentum. Still, the short-term outlook remained fragile amid overall crypto volatility.

Outlook Points to Expanding AI Reach Across Sectors

The partnership between NVIDIA and OpenAI is expected to redefine scale in the AI infrastructure market. With 10 gigawatts of planned capacity, OpenAI will have tools to advance toward artificial general intelligence. NVIDIA, in turn, will extend its dominance across both hardware and data-center operations.

OpenAI currently reaches over 700 million weekly active users through businesses, developers, and enterprises. This new collaboration is projected to accelerate AI adoption globally and unlock new use cases. It also strengthens existing ties with ecosystem partners like Microsoft, Oracle, and SoftBank.

The announcement underscores NVIDIA’s strategy to lead the future of AI-driven technology. With structured funding and clear milestones, the investment provides transparency and scalability. As deployments begin in 2026, the market will track developments closely for impact across multiple sectors.

 

