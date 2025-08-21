NVIDIA Expands G-Assist AI Model to More RTX GPUs with New Updates



Tony Kim



NVIDIA unveils a lightweight AI model for Project G-Assist, enhancing support for RTX GPUs with 6GB VRAM. New updates also include a particle system for RTX Remix.











NVIDIA has announced significant updates to Project G-Assist, an on-device AI assistant, at the Gamescom event. The latest enhancements include a new AI model that optimizes VRAM usage, making the technology accessible to a broader range of RTX GPUs, including those with 6GB or more VRAM, according to NVIDIA’s blog.

Enhanced AI Model for Broader Compatibility

The updated AI model for Project G-Assist is designed to be 40% more efficient in VRAM usage, enabling it to function on all RTX GPUs with at least 6GB of VRAM, including laptop versions. This improvement allows more gamers to leverage G-Assist’s capabilities, such as running diagnostics, displaying GPU metrics, and adjusting settings through voice and text commands.

Introduction of G-Assist Plug-In Hub

NVIDIA has also introduced the G-Assist Plug-In Hub in collaboration with mod.io, simplifying the process for users to discover and download community-created plug-ins. This feature enhances the flexibility of G-Assist, allowing users to expand its functionality with ease.

Advancements in RTX Remix Modding Platform

Further updates include a new path-traced particle system for the NVIDIA RTX Remix modding platform, set to launch in September. This system will offer fully simulated physics, dynamic shadows, and realistic reflections, significantly enhancing the visual effects in modded games.

Recognition of Creative Community Efforts

In addition to the technical updates, NVIDIA acknowledged the creativity of the modding community by announcing the winners of the NVIDIA and ModDB RTX Remix Mod Contest. The contest showcased innovative uses of RTX Remix and generative AI to enhance game textures and assets, with winners announced during the Gamescom event.

These advancements reflect NVIDIA’s commitment to expanding the capabilities of its AI and gaming technologies, providing users with more tools to customize and enhance their gaming experiences.

Image source: Shutterstock



