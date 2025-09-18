Nvidia invests $5 billion in Intel and reaches chip cooperation

PANews reported on September 18th that Nvidia (NVDA.O) announced on Thursday that it would invest $5 billion in Intel (INTC.O) to support the struggling US chip foundry, but stopped short of awarding Intel key chip manufacturing contracts. The agreement also includes plans for Intel and Nvidia to jointly develop chips for PCs and data centers, potentially posing a risk to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM.N). Currently, TSMC manufactures Nvidia's flagship processors; as the world's most valuable company, Nvidia may shift this business to Intel in the future. Advanced Micro Devices, which competes with Intel in the data center chip supply market, could also suffer from Nvidia's support for Intel.